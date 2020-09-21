FACT and ITI Kalamassery sign MoU to improve industry-institute interaction 

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving industry-institute interaction was signed between The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) and Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Kalamassery. FACT a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Sri Kesavan Nampoothiri, Executive Director (Production Co-ordination), FACT and Sri Raghunadhan, Principal, ITI Kalamassery executed the MoU agreement to implement adoption programme mainly to share training facilities, facilitate academic interaction between ITI students and FACT employees, exchange knowledge, conduct factory visits, enable experts from FACT to impart training, organize joint projects, participate in research, provide on-the-job training in FACT, mutually intimate courses, seminars, workshops, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)