Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed but she hoped to avoid a full-scale lockdown along the lines of the one imposed in March.

"I need to be absolutely straight with people, across Scotland additional restrictions will almost certainly be put in place ... over the next couple of days," Sturgeon said. Sturgeon said she had asked the British government for an emergency COBR meeting to discussion the situation.