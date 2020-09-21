CARACAL International Refocuses Commitment in line with 'Make in India' Initiative

Left Menu
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) • 2018 winner of Indian Government tender to supply Army with 93,895 CAR 816 assault rifles, moves commitment to fully manufacture in India from start of contract, as opposed to the initial phased approach CARACAL, a world-renowned, UAE-based small arms manufacturer, today stressed in a statement “Its commitment to the 'Make in India’ initiative”, after having previously been selected by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2018 to fast-track the supply of 93,895 CAR 816 assault rifles to the Indian Army.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:07 IST
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) • 2018 winner of Indian Government tender to supply Army with 93,895 CAR 816 assault rifles, moves commitment to fully manufacture in India from start of contract, as opposed to the initial phased approach CARACAL, a world-renowned, UAE-based small arms manufacturer, today stressed in a statement “Its commitment to the 'Make in India’ initiative”, after having previously been selected by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2018 to fast-track the supply of 93,895 CAR 816 assault rifles to the Indian Army. CARACAL has already identified the required land, facility and local partners to be able to commence production immediately. Over 20% of the components fitted on the CAR 816 are already made in India, with CARACAL now making commitment to fully manufacture the rifles in-country, in alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The initiative will also see CARACAL oversee technology transfer.

The company already surpassed global competitors in terms of performance and technicalities to win the bid two years ago, and now confirms its readiness to service the fast track order from India within 12 months. Hamad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer, CARACAL, said, “CARACAL was awarded the Close-Quarter Carbine contract in 2018 to supply the Indian Army with the CAR 816, after having undergone a rigorous selection process. Having agreed to fast track the supply, and with the formalities still under discussion, we would like to reiterate our commitment to our bid and to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With strong bilateral ties between our two nations, and with India being a key market for CARACAL, we remain on standby to supply the product to the customer upon instruction.” The CAR 816 carbines are intended to replace the Indian Army’s current 9mm Sterling carbines, with the CAR 816 boasting higher bullet velocity and reduced weight compared to the Sterling carbines. The assault rifle has secured a number of contracts from customers across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and has been adapted to suit the Indian Army’s needs, incorporating the latest technological advances.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, and has wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany and the USA. About CARACAL CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates and manufactures battlefield-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, boasting a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. Its product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. To provide those on the front lines with the firepower they require, the company’s in-house team of engineers and designers continues to enhance and update its products, incorporating the latest technological advances, changing customer needs and evolving mission requirements.

For more information, please visit caracal.ae. About EDGE EDGE is an advanced technology group that develops disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Solving real world challenges, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 12,000 brilliant minds, EDGE offers expertise in five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. Today, EDGE is reimagining capabilities through technology leadership with research and development at its core.

For more information, please visit edgegroup.ae. PWR PWR

Videos

Latest News

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

A front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a federal appellate judge who has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. A...

Swedish space corporation halts new business with China

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept.21

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

LIVE: UN75 looks forward to 'the future we want'

Highlights UNcomplicated podcast the UN turns 75 UN75 photo story 0800Good morning from UN News, live in an apartment not too far from UN Headquarters in New YorkToday, the 75 years of the UN is officially being commemorated, with an ev...
