Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow set to drop 500 points on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

The index has since rebounded, thanks to historic global stimulus, but is on track to halt a five-month winning streak as investors dump heavyweight technology-related stocks. "We've been in a momentum type trading market now for weeks," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:46 IST
US STOCKS-Dow set to drop 500 points on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

The Dow was set to drop 500 points at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. Shares of airline, hotel and cruise companies led declines in premarket trading, tracking their European peers as the UK signalled the possibility of a second national lockdown.

Another round of business restrictions would threaten a nascent recovery in the wider economy, analysts said, and could spark a flight from equities. The first round of lockdowns in March had led the benchmark S&P 500 to suffer its worst monthly decline since the global financial crisis. The index has since rebounded, thanks to historic global stimulus, but is on track to halt a five-month winning streak as investors dump heavyweight technology-related stocks.

"We've been in a momentum type trading market now for weeks," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. "When the market ran up, its biggest reason was people wanted to get in before it was even higher. And now we're seeing the reverse process and people are becoming nervous that the almost extraordinary gains for this year will all be given back."

Thomas Mantione, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut, said the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also decreases the chances of another fiscal stimulus package to help lift the domestic economy from a deep recession. "You've now put yet another negotiating factor into that fiscal stimulus policy response, which makes it even less likely to pass before the November election," Mantione said.

Congress has for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of a fifth coronavirus-response bill, on top of the approximately $3 trillion already enacted into law. The CBOE Market Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, shot up to its highest level in nearly two weeks.

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 563 points, or 2.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 56.25 points, or 1.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 158.25 points, or 1.45%. Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp fell 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively, after BuzzFeed and other media reported they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

Nikola Corp crashed 26.8% after its founder Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman following a public squabble with a short-seller over allegations of nepotism and fraud. General Motors Co, which took an 11% stake in Nikola for about $2 billion earlier this month, slipped 3.2%.

Illumina Inc fell 14% after the gene sequencing company said it would pay $8 billion in cash and stock to buy cancer screening startup Grail Inc.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A ...

Euro zone bond yields at 6-wk lows on rising COVID-19 cases

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a six-week low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower were contained, however, with ...

Panel formed to strengthen COVID-control measures at GMC Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration set up a committee on Monday to strengthen the COVID control measures at the Government Medical College GMC Hospital here, the institutions principal said on Monday. The premier health facility is cateri...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020