59 employees of Air India group have availed leave without pay scheme: Puri

A total of 59 employees of Air India group have availed the leave without pay (LWP) scheme that was instituted in July this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:01 IST
A total of 59 employees of Air India group have availed the leave without pay (LWP) scheme that was instituted in July this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Air India issued an internal order on July 14 asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors such as efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory LWP for up to five years.

Moreover, the national carrier had said the employees can voluntarily opt for the LWP scheme too. "A total of 58 employees of Air India and one employee of Alliance Air Aviation Limited have availed leave under the LWP scheme-2020," Puri said on Monday.

"Air India Express Ltd, Air India Engineering Services Limited and Hotel Corporation of India Limited (subsidiaries of Air India) have not implemented/ introduced the LWP Scheme-2020," he clarified in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. All airlines in the country have gone for cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP or firing of employees. Air India has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government had started the process to sell it to a private entity in January. The national carrier's net loss in 2018-19 was pegged at around Rs 8,500 crore.

