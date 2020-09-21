The Vanguard Group Inc buys Deepak Nitrite shares worth Rs 101 cr

The Vanguard Group Inc on Monday picked Deepak Nitrite Ltd's shares worth nearly Rs 101 crore through an open market transaction. As per bulk deal data on the NSE, The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stocks INDEXFD A series bought a little over 12 lakh scrips of Deepak Nitrite at an average price of Rs 839.18 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 100.95 crore. Shares of Deepak Nitrite on Monday closed 4.61 per cent lower at Rs 814.5 on the NSE.