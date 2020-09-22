Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant factory workers in Thailand launch legal action after wages expose

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A group of garment workers in Thailand who were illegally underpaid while making products for global brands including Starbucks and Walt Disney Co are taking legal action to demand compensation after losing their jobs last year. A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in September 2019 found dozens of migrants from neighbouring Myanmar working at several factories in the western region of Mae Sot were paid less than the daily minimum wage of 310 Thai baht ($10.15).

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 05:31 IST
Migrant factory workers in Thailand launch legal action after wages expose

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A group of garment workers in Thailand who were illegally underpaid while making products for global brands including Starbucks and Walt Disney Co are taking legal action to demand compensation after losing their jobs last year.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in September 2019 found dozens of migrants from neighbouring Myanmar working at several factories in the western region of Mae Sot were paid less than the daily minimum wage of 310 Thai baht ($10.15). Located 500 km (310 miles) from the capital Bangkok, Mae Sot is the main entry point into western Thailand and a trade hub home to about 430 factories and at least 44,500 workers - mainly migrants seeking to make money to send back to their families.

Following the expose, officials raided two garment factories and ordered the owners to pay wages owed to their workers. Owners of one of the factories were ordered last year to pay 18 million baht in compensation to 600-odd workers. The company that owns the factory - Cortina Eiger - said it had repaid the workers, which was confirmed by labour officials in Mae Sot.

The owner of the other factory, Kanlayanee Ruengrit, has not yet paid 3.48 million baht to 26 workers who lost their jobs when she closed her business following the raid. Interviews with workers by local and global rights groups found that her factory was making goods for several major brands from Universal Studios to Britain's largest supermarket Tesco.

Disney, Starbucks and Tesco said they were working with local representatives and civil society groups to support the workers from Kanlayanee's factory and find a solution. The 26 workers are yet to receive any money and are part of a civil lawsuit filed last month on their behalf by the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF), asking a local labour court to enforce the compensation order against Kanlayanee.

"This case is just another example that shows every business that invests in Mae Sot takes advantage of cheap migrant labour," said Suchart Trakoonhutip, labour rights coordinator at MAP Foundation, which has supported the workers along with HRDF. Jarunchai Korsripitakkul, an inspector at the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, declined to comment on the case but rejected criticism from campaigners that officials had turned a blind eye to labour violations in the region.

Last year, another labour ministry official, Somboon Trisilanun, said Mae Sot - which is in Tak province and part of a special economic zone (SEZ)- was a "black hole" because many garment factories in the region were difficult to inspect. "CHILLING MESSAGE"

Kanlayanee said she could only afford to offer the workers a total of about 800,000 baht - a quarter of the sum ordered - which they rejected this month. "I am sad with what has happened," said Kanlayanee. "I am confident I have never taken advantage of (the workers) in a moral sense, but in terms of the law I admit that I was wrong."

"Most factories in Mae Sot are in the same situation ... only the large factories can afford to (pay the minimum wage)." HRDF and the MAP Foundation - which provides support to Burmese migrant workers - estimate fewer than a dozen factories paid minimum wage based on research and interviews in the area.

Separate to HRDF's legal case - which has its first hearing next month - the Tak Province Office of Labour Protection and Welfare said it was in the process of filing a criminal lawsuit against Kanlayanee for failing to compensate the 26 workers. If found guilty, Kanlayanee faces a fine of up to 20,000 baht and/or a year in prison.

The MAP Foundation said global brands also had a responsibility to reimburse the workers in their supply chains. A Starbucks spokeswoman said the company terminated its relationship with the factory in December, and was looking for a way to "remediate the situation with the involved parties".

Disney and Tesco said the factory was not authorised to make their products and they were seeking to help the workers. NBCUniversal, which owns Universal Studios, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Several workers said Kanlayanee circulated their details after the raid with their names and photos put on blacklists outside some factories so they were repeatedly refused jobs. Kanlayanee denied sharing the details of any workers.

"This is an egregious case with a chilling message to other garment workers in Mae Sot," said Ilona Kelly, coordinator at the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC), a global pressure group. "If you say anything you will be punished," said Kelly, whose group is supporting the workers' push for compensation.

One of the workers, Aye Aye, said she was now lucky to get even a couple of days work a month on a farm earning less than 160 baht, and was struggling to pay off a 40,000 baht debt. "I'm stressed out, because I'm constantly asked to pay back the money I owe, and I barely have enough to eat," said Aye Aye, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand paraglider's death in Nevada ruled accidental

The body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in a remote part of Nevada, a sheriff said Monday. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Frida...

Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseballs best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns ...

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic and U.S., China tensions

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-...

Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020