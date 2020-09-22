Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Surging dollar holds near six-week high as virus fears return

The Norwegian krone, which was slammed 2% lower as oil prices also slid, sat near a two-month low hit overnight. The euro held just above a six-week trough at $1.1766, while sterling was fragile at $1.2818 amid talk of fresh restrictions in Britain as virus cases grow.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 05:58 IST
FOREX-Surging dollar holds near six-week high as virus fears return

A resurgent dollar held on to overnight gains on Tuesday after virus fears and worries about U.S. stimulus drove a wave of selling in just about everything else. The dollar rose 0.6% against the euro, 0.9% against the Aussie and even made gains against the safe-haven currencies of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Against a basket of six major currencies the greenback hit a six-week high and held just below that in early Asian trade at 93.547. Gold fell against the rising dollar. "The equity selloff gathered quite dramatic momentum during the European day and the risk-averse characteristics of the U.S. dollar really came to the fore," said National Australia Bank head of FX Ray Attrill.

The heaviest selling was in financials, after a fresh dirty money scandal embarrassed global banks, but soon spread to other sectors and asset classes amid worries about possible new lockdowns as COVID-19 cases spread. Investors are also fretting that the chances of more fiscal stimulus in the U.S. are ebbing as campaigning dominates the political landscape.

"A lot now depends on whether or not what we've seen in the last 24 hours is sustained," said Attrill. "There's good reason to think that we could be in for a multi week period where the dollar at least stops declining." Some of the dollar buying moderated as stocks rallied off session lows into the Wall Street close, but a clearer picture may have to wait until the London open, with another public holiday in Japan lightening volumes in Asia.

The Australian dollar last sat at $0.7230, just above a two-week low touched on Monday. The New Zealand dollar , which fell 1.3% in the rout, nursed losses at $0.6668. The Norwegian krone, which was slammed 2% lower as oil prices also slid, sat near a two-month low hit overnight.

The euro held just above a six-week trough at $1.1766, while sterling was fragile at $1.2818 amid talk of fresh restrictions in Britain as virus cases grow. Britain will face an exponentially growing death rate within weeks unless urgent action is taken to halt the outbreak, the country's senior medics said on Monday.

The Telegraph newspaper reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson will encourage Britons on Tuesday to go back to working from home. Perhaps the most confounding move overnight was the swift unwinding of gains in the yen made during Asian trade.

The Japanese currency has been among the best performing majors this month as jitters in stock markets have driven safe-haven demand. But it slipped from a six-month high of 104 per dollar to 104.68 as investors crowded into dollars. "It's not uncommon with sudden yen moves that it's driven by domestic asset managers coming in to buy foreign assets at the lows, and buying dollars to pay for them," said Stuart Oakley, a London-based executive at Nomura.

"But I don't really know what is behind this particular bounce," he said. "My own personal view is this is all just a correction within a major trend for stronger asset prices in the U.S. and a weaker dollar, with the uber-easy U.S. monetary policy the overwhelming driver of everything."

Also on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump told thousands of supporters at a political rally that he was rebuffed by officials when he asked about adjusting the exchange rate of the dollar in response to what he described as currency manipulation by China.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand paraglider's death in Nevada ruled accidental

The body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in a remote part of Nevada, a sheriff said Monday. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Frida...

Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseballs best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns ...

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic and U.S., China tensions

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-...

Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020