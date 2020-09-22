Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Buoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides

"A lot now depends on whether or not what we've seen in the last 24 hours is sustained," said National Australia Bank's head of FX, Ray Attrill. "There's good reason to think that we could be in for a multi-week period where the dollar at least stops declining." JUST A CORRECTION? Investors are worried that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and ebbing enthusiasm for fiscal stimulus in the United States, as election campaigning dominates politics, could dent the global recovery from the pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:07 IST
FOREX-Buoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A resurgent dollar held on to sharp gains on Tuesday after virus fears and worries over delays in fresh U.S. stimulus drove a wave of selling in just about every other asset market. A public holiday in Japan kept moves in the Asia session modest and calmer trade-in equity markets also took some of the pressure off riskier currencies.

Investors are looking to the London open for their next cues. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a congressional committee from 1430 GMT is also on the radar. Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar held at 93.519, just below a six-week high hit on Monday.

The Japanese yen, which fell from a six-month peak as greenback gains gathered pace, edged up to 104.57 per dollar. The Australian dollar recovered from a dip when a senior central banker mentioned negative rates as a policy option in a speech to trade steady at $0.7223.

"There was a flight to safety into the greenback and bonds from the sell-off in equities," strategists Philip Wee and Duncan Tan at Singapore's DBS Bank said in a note. "Sentiment will remain weak if (Powell and Mnuchin) fail to break the congressional deadlock to another round of fiscal stimulus."

Stock market selling, which began in the financial sector after a fresh dirty-money scandal embarrassed global banks, started to moderate during Asian trade on Tuesday. Futures painted a mixed picture, with tiny gains for Europe's markets and small declines for those in the United States.

Oil exporters' currencies such as the Norwegian krone and Canadian dollar were parked near multi-week lows as oil prices nursed steep Monday losses. "A lot now depends on whether or not what we've seen in the last 24 hours is sustained," said National Australia Bank's head of FX, Ray Attrill.

"There's good reason to think that we could be in for a multi-week period where the dollar at least stops declining." JUST A CORRECTION?

Investors are worried that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and ebbing enthusiasm for fiscal stimulus in the United States, as election campaigning dominates politics, could dent the global recovery from the pandemic. The euro was held below $1.18 in Asia at $1.1768, while sterling was fragile at $1.2822 amid talk of fresh restrictions in Britain as virus cases grow.

The Telegraph newspaper reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson will encourage Britons on Tuesday to go back to working from home. Among the most confounding elements of Monday's mini-meltdown was the swift reversal of gains by the Japanese yen, which pulled back from a six-month high as the dollar rose.

The Japanese currency has been among the best performing majors this month as jitters in stock markets have driven safe-haven demand. "It's not uncommon with sudden yen moves that it's driven by domestic asset managers coming in to buy foreign assets at the lows, and buying dollars to pay for them," said Stuart Oakley, a London-based executive at Nomura.

"But I don't really know what is behind this particular bounce," he said. "My own personal view is this is all just a correction within a major trend for stronger asset prices in the U.S. and a weaker dollar, with the uber-easy U.S. monetary policy the overwhelming driver of everything."

Investor positioning still has dollar shorts near record levels. Tentative gains in the Chinese yuan, which advanced 0.1% to 6.7880 per dollar, suggests at least some pressure could soon return to the greenback in Asia. Also on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump told thousands of supporters at a political rally that he was rebuffed by officials when he asked about adjusting the dollar's value.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration w...

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force FATF ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad i...

SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled NotInMyBed The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around ex...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020