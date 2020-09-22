Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) ‘Alabhya’, a bespoke clothing boutique for women’s ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration was commenced with Telugu filmstar and television presenter Rashmi Goutham in attendance at the brand new store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Speaking on the launch of ‘Alabhya’, Ms. Goutham stated, “I am honored and super stoked to have inaugurated the all-new ‘Alabhya’ Studio. Infact, the dress I’m wearing today was especially designed for today’s occasion and I must say it feels great! Very stunning to the eye and of course, very comfortable. I’d like to wish the managing team nothing but the best in this new venture and I hope they reach greater heights of success by providing the people of Bangalore with the top-notch quality clothing.” She later added that the idea behind having exclusive ethnic wear for women is very interesting and inspirational.

‘Alabhya’ is a one stop solution for ethnic fashion wear that aims to cater to women with ready-to-stitch clothing material. The brand provides a wide range of fabrics in various qualities, colours, concepts and themes. Their handloom sarees include varieties such as Nylon, Rayon, Viscose, Pure linen, Georgette, Chiffon in plains, embroidery, Digital prints, hand work and hand paints. In addition to clothing material, the brand also offers high quality ethnic fashion jewellery, footwear as well as a wide range of perfumes from popular brands. Interestingly, these perfumes can be customized on request to match the customers requirements.

The Directors of Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Tirupati Rao V, Mr. Manjunath BR & Mr. Sahadeva K shared their thoughts on the launch, stating, “We are very pleased and proud to have launched ‘Alabhya’ today. We were aiming to create a trustworthy, reliable and premium women’s ethnic wear concept that was new to the people of Bangalore. We, being a part of this sector for over 20 years now, strongly believe that there are no such established retail platforms that serve customers directly from manufacturers and weavers to retail. Although it is indeed a huge market of over 1 lakh crores pan India through the unorganised sector, a very small percentage is facilitated through organised retail businesses. We aim to bridge this product gap in sectors, hence the birth of Alabhya.” The ‘Alabhya’ brand has been designed as a 100% franchisee model, aiming to target tyre 2 & tyre 3 cities to provide accessibility to desired customers at an affordable price. The franchisee cost will range anywhere between 20 - 40 lakhs depending on the location, region and size of the store. The ideal size of a ‘Alabhya’ franchise store is to be between 500 sq. ft. to 800 sq. ft. If you are, or know someone who’d be interested to know more about our franchisee/trade model, please reach out to tirupatirao1978@gmail.com or +91 9986 210 669. To begin with, ‘Alabhya’ aims to focus on South India by opening over 50+ stores in the 1st year and over 200 stores in the next 3 years across India. The directors also stated to the press that the ‘Alabhya’ brand can be taken offshores to a global audience considering their vast experience in textiles, manufacturing and retail.

Image: Telugu film star Rashmi Goutham with the directors of Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd. at the ‘Alabhya’ Launch for Women’s Ethnic Fashion Wear PWR PWR.