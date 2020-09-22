Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Pro range in India
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has launched all-new Scrambler 1100 Pro and the 1100 Sport Pro in India, priced at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The new Scrambler 1100 Pro range takes those qualities a notch higher allowing riders to explore endless possibilities on their rides," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has launched all-new Scrambler 1100 Pro and the 1100 Sport Pro in India, priced at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The bikes come with an 1100-cc engine mated to a six speed gearbox.
"Scrambler is one of the most characterful, free spirited and powerful entry level Ducati in our portfolio. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro range takes those qualities a notch higher allowing riders to explore endless possibilities on their rides," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement. Bookings for the bikes are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, the company said.
