Alabhya Women's Ethnic Fashion Brand launched in Bengaluru

'Alabhya', a bespoke clothing boutique for women's ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd, a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:54 IST
Alabhya Women's Ethnic Fashion Brand launched in Bengaluru
Telugu film star Rashmi Goutham with the directors of Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd at the 'Alabhya' launch for Women's Ethnic Fashion Wear. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Alabhya', a bespoke clothing boutique for women's ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd, a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration was commenced with Telugu filmstar and television presenter Rashmi Goutham in attendance at the brand new store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

"I am honored and super stoked to have inaugurated the all-new 'Alabhya' Studio. In fact, the dress I'm wearing today was specially designed for today's occasion and I must say it feels great! Very stunning to the eye and of course, very comfortable. I'd like to wish the managing team nothing but the best in this new venture and I hope they reach greater heights of success by providing the people of Bangalore with the top-notch quality clothing," said Goutham on the launch of 'Alabhya'. She later added that the idea behind having exclusive ethnic wear for women is very interesting and inspirational.

'Alabhya' is a one-stop solution for ethnic fashion wear that aims to cater to women with ready-to-stitch clothing material. The brand provides a wide range of fabrics in various qualities, colours, concepts, and themes. Their handloom sarees include varieties such as nylon, rayon, viscose, pure linen, georgette, chiffon in plains, embroidery, digital prints, handwork, and hand paints.

In addition to clothing material, the brand also offers high-quality ethnic fashion jewellery, footwear as well as a wide range of perfumes from popular brands. Interestingly, these perfumes can be customized on request to match the customer's requirements. "We are very pleased and proud to have launched 'Alabhya' today. We were aiming to create a trustworthy, reliable, and premium women's ethnic wear concept that was new to the people of Bangalore. We, being a part of this sector for over 20 years now, strongly believe that there are no such established retail platforms that serve customers directly from manufacturers and weavers to retail. Although it is indeed a huge market of over one lakh crores pan India through the unorganized sector, a very small percentage is facilitated through organized retail businesses. We aim to bridge this product gap in sectors, hence the birth of Alabhya," stated Tirupati Rao V, Manjunath BR & Sahadeva K, the Directors of Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd sharing their thoughts on the launch.

The 'Alabhya' brand has been designed as a 100 per cent franchisee model, aiming to target Tier II & Tier III cities to provide accessibility to desired customers at an affordable price. The franchisee cost will range anywhere between 20 - 40 lakhs depending on the location, region and size of the store. The ideal size of a 'Alabhya' franchise store is to be between 500 sq ft to 800 sq ft. If you are, or know someone who'd be interested to know more about our franchisee/trade model, please reach out to tirupatirao1978@gmail.com or +91 9986 210 669.

To begin with, 'Alabhya' aims to focus on South India by opening over 50 plus stores in the first year and over 200 stores in the next three years across India. The directors also stated to the press that the 'Alabhya' brand can be taken offshores to a global audience considering their vast experience in textiles, manufacturing and retail.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

