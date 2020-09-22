TVS Motor launches new variant of Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.23 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched a new variant of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle equipped with a new braking technology, Super-Moto ABS, priced at Rs 1,23,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle will offer single-channel ABS function, giving it formidable stopping power and superior braking control coupled with the fun of sliding around the race track, the company said in a statement.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine delivering power of 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM. It is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection 'RT-Fi' technology. The RT-Fi allows consistent power delivery and fuel economy with improved engine durability and better emission control, the company said.

The motorcycle is also equipped with GTT (Glide Through Technology) for effortless urban riding to offer a smooth and comfortable ride. In other variants, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with dual-channel ABS with RLP (rear wheel lift-off protection) control, and RT-slipper clutch (which prevents locking up of rear tyre). The motorcycle also comes equipped with features such as 'feather touch' start, an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps.