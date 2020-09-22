Left Menu
MeeamiTech launches AI based noise suppression for Windows, Android and iOS and Mac OS to eliminate background noise from voice and video calls

Meeami Technologies announced the industry's first context aware Deep-Learning based noise suppression ClearConferenceTM for voice and video calls. It is available on Windows, Android, iOS and Mac OS.

22-09-2020
Meeami Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Milpitas (California) [USA], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Meeami Technologies announced the industry's first context aware Deep-Learning based noise suppression ClearConferenceTM for voice and video calls. It is available on Windows, Android, iOS and Mac OS. ClearConferenceTM delivers industry's best voice and video conference call experience by muting 100 plus background noises while maintaining speech clarity. It adds no lag while processing (latency less than 10 ms) and maintains user experience even though the sound packets are processed for noise removal.

ClearConferenceTM driver on Windows and Mac OS can be used with all existing conferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, WebEx, Go-To-Meeting and others. The performance of ClearConferenceTM is independent of the device and work on all laptops and desktops. ClearConferenceTM is also available as library for Android, iOS, Windows and Linux for integration in the client applications and in the cloud network.

ClearConferenceTM uses trained Deep Learning models in conjunction with MeeamiTech' s expertise in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to give Industry's best performing Noise Suppression in heavy noise conditions including negative SNR cases. "With most of the world working from home, it is important that people have a reliable and efficient conversations in conference calls. This means muting all background noise in home conditions such as kitchen noise, baby crying, keyboard clicks and more," said Krishna Yarlagadda, CEO, Huddl Inc. Huddl has integrated ClearConferenceTM in Huddl Conferencing app on Android and IOS to give its user base a noise free experience. Huddl application is available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

"ClearConferenceTM has this unique ability to dynamically switch to a low complexity model when in a relatively clean environment that has only a few types of background noises such as at home and in office. This helps extend battery life delivering more noise free conference calls in a single charge," said Senthil Mani, Chief R&D at MeeamiTech. Other Products from MeeamiTech

* AI based Speaker ID * AI based custom Commands

* Voice Enhancement for far field communications * Multi-Channel Echo Cancellation

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

