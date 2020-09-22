Bayer's Aflibercept injection gets DCGI nod for diabetic macular edema indication
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:34 IST
Life sciences firm Bayer in India on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its intravitreal injection Aflibercept, for the treatment of a new indication Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). DME occurs when high blood sugar levels damage capillaries that leak fluid into the retina, resulting in swelling and blurred vision.
The approval of Aflibercept injection for intravitreal use presents a new and alternative treatment option to currently available therapies, for patients with DME, Bayer in India said in a statement. "Intravitreal Aflibercept offers patients impacted by diabetic vision loss a new option to be proactive and stay ahead of the disease," Bayer Zydus Pharma MD Manoj Saxena said. It allows patients to maintain their vision, he added.
The company's pharmaceuticals division in India operates as Bayer Zydus Pharma, a joint venture between Bayer and Zydus Cadila..
