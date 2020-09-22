Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU aims to cut aviation emissions by 10% with more direct flights

The European Commission hopes to cut carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation industry by up to 10% by making flight paths more direct and reducing delays due to congested airspace. "Planes are sometimes zig-zagging between different blocks of airspace, increasing delays and fuel consumed," European Commissioner for transport Adina Valean said on Tuesday, as she proposed reforms to Europe's air traffic management system.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:14 IST
EU aims to cut aviation emissions by 10% with more direct flights
Representative Images Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission hopes to cut carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation industry by up to 10% by making flight paths more direct and reducing delays due to congested airspace.

"Planes are sometimes zig-zagging between different blocks of airspace, increasing delays and fuel consumed," European Commissioner for transport Adina Valean said on Tuesday, as she proposed reforms to Europe's air traffic management system. In 2019, such routes and delays cost the bloc 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) and pushed out 11.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the Commission said.

Extraordinary measures in 2018 and 2019 during a capacity crisis also led to the re-routing of flights, meaning avoidable emissions could reach 10% of the total. Aircraft pushed to lower altitudes also burn more fuel. Valean told a news conference that an efficient air traffic management system with more direct routes would reduce emissions and cut costs for airlines.

To achieve this, the Commission suggested air navigation charges should be based on the environmental impact of a flight and a greater role for network manager Eurocontrol. It also called for a European market for air traffic data services. The proposals come after Europe's airlines, hit by the coronavirus crisis, called for greater flexibility in air traffic management to make it easier to adjust capacity to demand.

Data from airports group ACI Europe points to a "double-dip" air traffic slump, with passenger numbers down 73% in the first two weeks of September. The reforms would update the Single European Sky initiative of 2004 that sought to end the fragmentation of European airspace and improve safety and cost-efficiency.

The Commission proposed a revision of the rules in 2013, but EU governments failed to reach an agreement as Britain and Spain argued over Gibraltar airport. After Brexit, that is no longer an obstacle. Tuesday's proposals will need approval from the European Parliament and the EU's 27 countries to enter into force.

($1 = 0.8507 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...

Broader global rebalancing incomplete without re-emergence of Africa: India

Any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he outlined Indias strong commitment in supporting the continent in its development journey. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020