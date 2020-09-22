Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Dart to hike average shipment price by over 9 pc from Jan 1

As per the General Price Increase (GPI), effective January 1, 2021, the average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2020, depending on the shipping profile, Blue Dart said in the release. The company said it adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations and other rising regulatory and mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for workforce with enhanced security regulations across the large number of locations it services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:47 IST
Blue Dart to hike average shipment price by over 9 pc from Jan 1

Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Tuesday announced a 9.6 per cent hike in its average shipment price from January next year to offset higher costs. The price increase, however, will not be applicable to customers signing up with the company between October 1 and December 31, 2020, Blue Dart Express Ltd said in a release.

The upward revision in prices is part of the annual exercise undertaken to adjust inflation, fluctuation in currency and fuel price, among others, it said. As per the General Price Increase (GPI), effective January 1, 2021, the average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2020, depending on the shipping profile, Blue Dart said in the release.

The company said it adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations and other rising regulatory and mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for workforce with enhanced security regulations across the large number of locations it services. "The general price increase will account for the cost we have incurred and invested in our infrastructure and technology," Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

"We intend on further enhancing our capabilities and especially in light of the pandemic, providing more sustainable solutions to our customers by utilising the power of technology and digitization for first, middle and last mile deliveries," he added. The company has made strategic investments ahead of the curve, Ketan Kulkarni, the company's chief marketing officer and head of business development, said.

"These investments include expanding our reach, improving transit times, network optimisation, infrastructure and technology solutions and focusing on emerging markets, SMEs and key sectors," Kulkarni added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Special court sends six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists to four-day NIA custody

A special NIA court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists, who were recently arrested from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day custody of the National Investigation Agency NIA. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh sent the six accused ...

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...

U'khand CM inaugurates city forest in Jhajhra

A city forest showcasing Uttarakhands unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. &#160; &#160; &#160; Developed as a nature educati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020