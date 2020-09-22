Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRM India inks pact with NI-MSME to support small-scale businesses

Through their partnership, IRM India and NI-MSME aim to re-orient Indian start-ups and MSMEs towards risk-awareness and strategic mitigation planning. They will also collaborate on various initiatives to advance risk management expertise in the sector, through research, consultation and training events, a statement added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST
IRM India inks pact with NI-MSME to support small-scale businesses

IRM India, India-affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to support the sector through a series of policy and education initiatives to deal with the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The sector is the largest job provider in the country, second only to agriculture, and has struggled with employment and economic losses since the lockdown began, IRM India said in a statement.

"We aim to develop a blueprint that will help India's 6.33 crore MSMEs apply globally-recognised enterprise risk management frameworks and practices to navigate through the current crisis, as well as safeguard themselves against future uncertain events beyond just financial risks," IRM India CEO Hersh Shah said. He added that the current pandemic has impacted the ability of Indian MSMEs to compete in the global market. It made it imperative to create an environment that will nurture them and provide a robust policy road map to help them regain their global advantage, Shah said.

NI-MSME Director-General S Glory Swarupa said this collaboration will help micro, small and medium businesses identify, plan and mitigate the associated financial and enterprise risks in their enterprises. The tie-up will also train them to utilise the available resources, avail government support and schemes, and develop their own entrepreneurial capabilities to generate employment by becoming self-reliant, added.

The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) is an organisation under the MSME ministry. Through their partnership, IRM India and NI-MSME aim to re-orient Indian start-ups and MSMEs towards risk-awareness and strategic mitigation planning.

They will also collaborate on various initiatives to advance risk management expertise in the sector, through research, consultation and training events, a statement added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Industry pitches for 'fiscal future road map' with medium term goals

India Inc on Tuesday made a case for announcing a fiscal future road map with medium term goals and recapitalising of public sector banks during their representatives meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant-led empowered group. During the ...

Sikkim Assembly passes bill to set up Buddhist university

The Sikkim Assembly has passed nine bills, including one seeking to set up a Buddhist university in the Northeastern state, in a one-day session, an official statement said on Tuesday. The supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 45...

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...

Assam CM directs for conducting police recruitment test in a month

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed that the examination for the posts of sub-inspectors be conducted within a month after being cancelled two days back due to the leaking of the question paper. The examination, sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020