Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

As a brand, the core of what we do is large scale impact, and we wanted to help our customers get access to natural, sustainable products without compromising on convenience and efficacy," Dhimant Parekh, Founder and CEO of The Better India Home said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:48 IST
The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Homecare products maker The Better Home on Tuesday said it has on boarded Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as its brand ambassador. "Known for her strong stance on protecting our environment and wildlife, Dia has announced her brand partnership with The Better Home's range of subscription home care products...The brand and Dia's vision is to enable and empower the community to switch to eco-friendly products that are better for their homes and their health," a statement sa Mirza said as cleanliness and hygiene have come to occupy a significant part of lives in the post-COVID world, it becomes crucial to make conscious choices to ensure that health of families as well as communities and the planet is taken care of.

"Dia personifies our philosophy of wanting to leave our planet and its people better than we found it and we are glad to have someone so passionate about health and the environment to be our voice. As a brand, the core of what we do is large scale impact, and we wanted to help our customers get access to natural, sustainable products without compromising on convenience and efficacy," Dhimant Parekh, Founder and CEO of The Better India Home said. Launched earlier this year, The Better Home offers direct-to-consumer subscription kits of eco-friendly, naturally derived home cleaners. Some of the company's investors include Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai and Elevar Equity.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 bn in solar projects in ISA member countries'

The World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 billion in solar energy projects in countries which are members of the International Solar Alliance ISA, a senior official said on Tuesday. Participating in a webinar organised by the India Energ...

India stresses on data sovereignty, economic reforms at G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasized on the role of small traders, Indias data sovereignty and economic reforms while speaking at the virtual G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet. The third meeting of the G2...

Snooker-O'Sullivan handed bye after opponent tests positive for COVID-19

World champion Ronnie OSullivan was handed a bye to the second round of the European Masters on Tuesday after Welsh opponent Daniel Wells tested positive for COVID-19. Wells was one of five withdrawals from the Milton Keynes tournament, wit...

UK PM Johnson set to win vote on Brexit treaty-busting powers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to win a parliamentary vote on Tuesday on laws which give him the power to break the Withdrawal Agreement struck with the European Union last year.Johnsons Internal Market Bill aims to ensure Brit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020