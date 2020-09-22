Decomposed body found hanging from tree in Gr Noida

The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said. The body was found hanging from a mulberry tree by a saree along a road in Dadri area, they said.

"The body is decomposed and it appears that the man died a few days ago. It looks like the man was aged around 30 years. "Forensic teams are working on the case and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and unravel the case," a police spokesperson said.

The 5.8 feet tall man was wearing a track-pant and a shirt, had a 'kalaava' (a Hindu religious thread) on his right arm and had a tattoo of the letter 'U' in Hindi on the backside of his palm, the official said. A case has been lodged and further proceedings are underway, the police said.