Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry pitches for 'fiscal future road map' with medium term goals

During the meeting with the empowered group -- which was constituted on March 29 to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare as well as put the economy back on track -- the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called for better coordination between the centre, states and city authorities on lockdown and opening up. "CII asked the government to announce a fiscal future road map with medium term goals, (and) recapitalise PSBs (Public Sector Banks)," the industry body said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:23 IST
Industry pitches for 'fiscal future road map' with medium term goals

India Inc on Tuesday made a case for announcing a fiscal future road map with medium term goals and recapitalising of public sector banks during their representatives' meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant-led empowered group. During the meeting with the empowered group -- which was constituted on March 29 to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare as well as put the economy back on track -- the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called for better coordination between the centre, states and city authorities on lockdown and opening up.

"CII asked the government to announce a fiscal future road map with medium term goals, (and) recapitalise PSBs (Public Sector Banks)," the industry body said in a statement. The industry body also asked the government to extend the unutilised funds under ECGLS to stressed sectors.

"The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) with an allocation of Rs 3 lakh crores liquidity guarantee was provided to the MSME sector. "CII suggests that the ambit of coverage under ECGLS may be extended to the extent of any unutilised amounts for revival of the stressed sectors, including civil aviation, hospitality and tourism, construction sectors," the industry body said.

Representatives of Ficci, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade were also present at the meeting. According to Niti Aayog's tweet, representatives of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade discussed the need for boosting consumer confidence and freeing up supply chains.

CII also suggested that the government should extend the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) benefits up to December 31 in its present form with a rider that the balance funds would be disbursed later with in a fixed agreeable time-period as and when government's finances improve. "This will help address the accounting problem of exporters as they can book the receivables under MEIS in the current financial year," it added.

The industry body said a survey of 120 CEOs with operations spread across 20 states and three union territories showed that 77 per cent of them reported adverse impact on revenue as well as profit due to adhoc lockdowns. The survey was conducted by CII.

"About 61 per cent of the companies reported that adhoc lockdown would impact their revenues up to 50 per cent and 48 per cent of them also reported that their profits would be impacted up to 50 per cent due to the adhoc lockdowns," it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong

Budget carrier IndiGo operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday. The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airlines...

J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to review the cases of suspension of All India Services officers in the union territory. In terms of Rule 38c of the All India Services Disciplines and Appeal Rules, 19...

Pune: 300 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh seized, 4 held

Four people were arrested and over 300 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh was seized from their tempo in Baramati area of Pune district, police said on Tuesday. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and...

Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

Libyas National Oil Company said it expected oil production to rise to 260,000 barrels per day bpd next week, as the OPEC member looks to revive its oil industry, crippled by a blockade since January. Oil prices fell around 5 on Monday, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020