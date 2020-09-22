Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

Airlines hammered by the pandemic are pressing governments to embrace alternatives to blanket travel restrictions that are still hampering a traffic recovery - and now tightening again in Europe amid resurgent case numbers. With rapid antigen tests becoming available for as little as $7 each, De Juniac said, airlines will push for their use to be endorsed by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the U.N. agency that oversees global aviation rules.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:25 IST
Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by non-medical staff are expected to become available in "coming weeks" and should be rolled out under globally agreed standards, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said during an online media briefing.

"We don't see any alternative solution that would be less challenging or more effective," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said. Airlines hammered by the pandemic are pressing governments to embrace alternatives to blanket travel restrictions that are still hampering a traffic recovery - and now tightening again in Europe amid resurgent case numbers.

With rapid antigen tests becoming available for as little as $7 each, De Juniac said, airlines will push for their use to be endorsed by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the U.N. agency that oversees global aviation rules. IATA believes production could be quickly increased to millions per day and the tests phased in between late October and the end of the year, "helping to save a part of the winter season", De Juniac told Reuters television.

A global agreement is needed to ensure pre-departure test results are uniformly accepted by the destination country, he said. "It will also boost passenger confidence that everybody on the aircraft has been tested." Antigen tests are faster but generally more likely to miss positive cases of the virus than laboratory-based molecular diagnostic tests.

Among companies marketing the new tests, German diagnostics specialist Qiagen said earlier this month it planned to launch a COVID-19 antigen test that provided results in 15 minutes and could be deployed in airports or stadiums.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong

Budget carrier IndiGo operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday. The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airlines...

J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to review the cases of suspension of All India Services officers in the union territory. In terms of Rule 38c of the All India Services Disciplines and Appeal Rules, 19...

Pune: 300 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh seized, 4 held

Four people were arrested and over 300 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh was seized from their tempo in Baramati area of Pune district, police said on Tuesday. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and...

Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

Libyas National Oil Company said it expected oil production to rise to 260,000 barrels per day bpd next week, as the OPEC member looks to revive its oil industry, crippled by a blockade since January. Oil prices fell around 5 on Monday, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020