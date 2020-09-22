Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of retailers expect festive season biz to be down by 25 pc: Report

As per the 'Retail Thought Leadership Survey Report 2020' by BluePi Consulting, 61 per cent of retailers are worried about inventory and wages, and 77 per cent indicated a shift of marketing spend towards consumer loyalty, promotions and discounts. The survey, which was conducted online with organisations with over Rs 500 crore revenue, and took responses of more than 100 CXOs (top management officials), found that "60 per cent expect festive seasons to go down by 25 per cent versus last year".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:43 IST
Majority of retailers expect festive season biz to be down by 25 pc: Report

A majority of retailers expect festive season business this year to be down by 25 per cent compared to last year due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic and many of them are considering cancelling or deferring orders due to reduced festive forecasts, according to a report by consultancy firm BluePi Consulting. As per the 'Retail Thought Leadership Survey Report 2020' by BluePi Consulting, 61 per cent of retailers are worried about inventory and wages, and 77 per cent indicated a shift of marketing spend towards consumer loyalty, promotions and discounts.

The survey, which was conducted online with organisations with over Rs 500 crore revenue, and took responses of more than 100 CXOs (top management officials), found that "60 per cent expect festive seasons to go down by 25 per cent versus last year". "More than half the retail organisations have seen their forecasts for festive seasons go down 25 per cent or more compared to last year. Given that festival season sales account for a significant portion of sales book each year a downturn in the festival season sales would mean a longer road to recovery," BluePi Consulting said. It, however, said while negative festive forecasts are pronounced in the apparel retail forecasts, 57 per cent of non-apparel retailers are interestingly optimistic about no or little change in the festive season sales.

Commenting on the findings of the report, BluePi Consulting CEO Pronam Chatterjee said, "The market sentiment has taken a downturn from being optimistic to border-line negative, due to the COVID proliferation beyond initial estimates." Right now, he said, "there is no end in sight, and we are experiencing multiple waves of this dreaded disease. In the current situation, retail has been one of the most acutely hit sectors." The report further said 71 per cent of respondents were "considering cancelling or deferring orders due to reduced festive forecasts due to the reduction in the festive season forecasts". "This reduction in forecast puts back the pressure on the entire supply chain, including the suppliers, vendors, manufacturers and other ancillaries. Given a large portion of the workforce depends on daily wagers, more than any other indicator, this is the most significant indicator of the overall impact on employment and the economy," the report added.

It further said 61 per cent of the retailers were worried about inventory and wages as retail, as an industry, is capital intensive and working capital management is always one of the top priorities in the business. Due to the lockdown and subsequent economic pressures, most of the businesses are trying to gauge their capital requirements for the next quarter at least. Nearly 60 per cent of the retail sector companies are actively looking for capital infusion, it added.

In terms of marketing spends, 77 per cent indicated a shift towards consumer loyalty, promotions and discounts. "Change in consumer behaviour has led to a renewed focus towards engaging consumers online and revamp the consumer loyalty programmes ground up," the report said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong

Budget carrier IndiGo operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday. The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airlines...

J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to review the cases of suspension of All India Services officers in the union territory. In terms of Rule 38c of the All India Services Disciplines and Appeal Rules, 19...

Pune: 300 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh seized, 4 held

Four people were arrested and over 300 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 46 lakh was seized from their tempo in Baramati area of Pune district, police said on Tuesday. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and...

Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

Libyas National Oil Company said it expected oil production to rise to 260,000 barrels per day bpd next week, as the OPEC member looks to revive its oil industry, crippled by a blockade since January. Oil prices fell around 5 on Monday, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020