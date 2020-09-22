Left Menu
Development News Edition

China pledges to achieve CO2 emissions peak before 2030, carbon neutrality before 2060 -Xi

"China will scale up its intended Nationally Determined Contributions (to the Paris agreement) by adopting more vigorous policies and measures," Xi said, and called on all countries to pursue a "green recovery of the world economy in the post-COVID era." China is currently aiming to bring its total greenhouse gas emissions to a peak by “around 2030,” while the European Union has asked Beijing to bring the date forward to 2025.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:15 IST
China pledges to achieve CO2 emissions peak before 2030, carbon neutrality before 2060 -Xi
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Chinese President Xi Xingping on Tuesday announced in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly that China would achieve a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060, signaling its intention to boost the commitment it made under the Paris climate agreement.

Xi used the lectern to call for multilateral action on climate change after U.S. President Donald Trump called the Paris climate agreement - with nearly 200 signatories - a one-sided agreement and criticized China for being the world's largest emitter of carbon emissions. "China will scale up its intended Nationally Determined Contributions (to the Paris agreement) by adopting more vigorous policies and measures," Xi said, and called on all countries to pursue a "green recovery of the world economy in the post-COVID era."

China is currently aiming to bring its total greenhouse gas emissions to a peak by "around 2030," while the European Union has asked Beijing to bring the date forward to 2025. China is currently putting the finishing touches on a new "five-year plan" that will determine how ambitiously it will proceed with its near-term decarbonization plans.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia to conduct 2-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean from Wednesday

Navies of India and Australia will carry out a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean Region beginning Wednesday that will involve a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said. The e...

Murders of Colombian community leaders rose in first half of 2020 -report

Deadly violence against community leaders and human rights activists in Colombia increased in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2019, despite a national quarantine to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ...

IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong

Budget carrier IndiGo operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday. The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airlines...

J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to review the cases of suspension of All India Services officers in the union territory. In terms of Rule 38c of the All India Services Disciplines and Appeal Rules, 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020