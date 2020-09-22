Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on individual for GDR issue manipulation

In a 25-page order, Sebi said that at the time of signing of the pledge agreement, the company was clearly aware that Vintage had acquired a loan only to subscribe to the GDR issue. It was also found that the GDRs were converted into equity shares and were sold in the Indian capital market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on individual for GDR issue manipulation

Sebi on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on an individual for fraudulent activities with respect to issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by Beckons Industries Ltd back in 2010. Chandra Prakash (noticee) has been penalised by the watchdog.

The company had come out with its GDR issue in June 2010 for an amount of USD 10.54 million. With respect to the issue, Vintage had signed a loan agreement with EURAM Bank for payment of USD 10.54 million. At the same time, Beckons opened its account with the bank for the purpose of credit of proceeds of the GDR issue.

Beckons also entered into a pledge agreement with the bank while the GDR subscription money was received only from Vintage. In a 25-page order, Sebi said that at the time of signing of the pledge agreement, the company was clearly aware that Vintage had acquired a loan only to subscribe to the GDR issue.

It was also found that the GDRs were converted into equity shares and were sold in the Indian capital market. Cancellation of GDRs started from September 17, 2010 and continued till March 7, 2011 and all the GDRs were converted, as per the order. According to the regulator, the noticee was associated with Beckons as a non-executive independent director and was present during the board meeting in February. At the meeting, a unanimous resolution was passed to open account with EURAM Bank for receiving subscription money in respect of the GDRs, proposed to be issued by the company.

"It is particularly evident from the established facts that the entire proceedings of GDR which was transferred in the EURAM's account of Beckons served as collateral to the loan taken by Vintage in subscribing GDR and such amount was ultimately transferred to the Beckons' Indian bank account, only as and when Vintage repaid the loan to EURAM," the order said. According to the regulator, the manner in which the entire scheme of fraudulent and deceptive scheme was planned and executed demonstrates beyond reasonable doubt the manipulative intent to deliberately withhold critical information from investors.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtuns hold protest at UNHRC against Pakistan army for abducting and killing activists

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists ...

Lok Sabha passes three labour codes; govt says workers to get salary, social security

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, with the government emphasising that these codes will provide salary security, social security and proper environment at wor...

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai's KEM Hospital gets nod for trials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, an official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020