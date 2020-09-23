Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as investors focus on U.S. dollar

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to become a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2021, said on Tuesday the Fed still needed to discuss its new inflation approach but it "could start raising rates before we start averaging 2%." That crimped inflation expectations, lifted U.S. real yields and set the dollar rising.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:43 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as investors focus on U.S. dollar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asia's stock markets struggled for gains on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar rose to a two-month high as persistent worries about the global economic recovery had investors preferring safety. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% for its first gain this week, but the mood was hardly bullish.

Japan's Nikkei returned from a two-day holiday to slip 0.4%. Markets elsewhere offered only a lackluster follow up to Wall Street's rebound, with Hong Kong and Shanghai steady. Australia's ASX 200 gained 2.6%, Aussie bonds rallied and the Aussie dollar slipped on growing expectations that the central bank eases policy again next month.

The standout mover was the gaining dollar, which briefly sent spot gold to a six-week low of $1,881.65 an ounce. "There looks to be a squeeze on dollar shorts," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow, with positions stretched and no new stimulus from the Federal Reserve to keep it under pressure.

The greenback began gaining after hawkish remarks from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official overnight and extended in Asia amid a general tone of risk aversion - adding 0.2% against a basket of currencies to its highest since July. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to become a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2021, said on Tuesday the Fed still needed to discuss its new inflation approach but it "could start raising rates before we start averaging 2%."

That crimped inflation expectations lifted U.S. real yields and set the dollar rising. "Attempts to fade dollar bounces seemed to be weakening," said OCBC Bank FX strategist Terence Wu. "We put that down to a lack of fresh dollar downside drivers."

The euro was forced below $1.17 in Asia and last traded at $1.1683 and traders say more downside risk is possible if rising coronavirus infections in Europe weigh on preliminary purchasing managers' index figures due at 0800 GMT. EASY DOWN UNDER

The recovery of U.S. stocks on Tuesday, like the slump through September, lacked an immediate trigger and comes with plenty of geopolitical and economic risks to the recovery. China-U.S. tensions are simmering, Britain has re-imposed some curbs on restaurants to try and head off the second wave of coronavirus infections and the U.S. election campaign seems to be distracting Congress from passing major aid bills.

In Asia, a Tuesday speech from a senior central banker in Australia, which flagged more monetary support, seems to have refocused investor attention on the long-term economic malaise that job losses and consumption cuts could cause. "In the (central) bank's current figuring, restoration of the full employment rate ... is in the far distant future," Westpac economist Bill Evans said in a note.

"That means that policy needs to be very stimulatory," he said, forecasting an interest rate cut in Australia next month. The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to a six-week low of $0.7116 on Wednesday and longer-tenor yields sank in anticipation that central bank bond-buying might be extended.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Malaysian ringgit fell sharply amid fresh political turmoil as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed he now has enough support to oust the government and command a majority in parliament as the leader himself. Oil prices continued to retreat from last week's gains, slipping in Asia after an industry group reported a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories, adding to worries about demand.

Brent crude futures were last down 0.7% at $41.42 a barrel and U.S. crude futures slipped 0.9% to $39.43. U.S. bonds were steady, with the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. debt up less than one basis point at 0.6724%.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bianca Andreescu to miss remainder of 2020 season to focus on 'health and training'

Canadas Bianca Andreescu will miss the remainder of the 2020 season including the upcoming French Open to focus on her health and training. I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the ...

ShareChat adds USD 14 million to ESOP pool

Indian social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday said it has expanded ESOP employee stock options pool by USD 14 million to USD 35 million to reward its employees. Besides, the company has also announced a 50 per cent bonus for the exist...

UPDATE 5-UK finance firms revert to home working as government advice shifts

Banks and insurers in Britain have ordered hundreds of staff to work from home again, just days after many tried to encourage employees back to the office, following fresh guidance from the government. Up to 1,000 Barclays staff who had ret...

In the name of the mother: Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition

Afghan woman Laleh Osmany has been campaigning for years for a change to the age-old custom of officially identifying people by the names of their fathers, calling for mothers names to be included on identity cards.But her Where Is My Name ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020