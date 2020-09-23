Left Menu
NHIDCL expedites DPR work on Shinkun La Tunnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:44 IST
To augment border infrastructure, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has expedited making detailed project report for the world's longest high-altitude Shinkun La Tunnel. The tunnel is proposed to be built on the border between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Once it is complete, the Manali-Kargil highway will remain open throughout the year.

"NHIDCL under Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has speeded up the detailed project report work on the World’s Longest High-Altitude Shinkun La Tunnel (13.5 Km long) along with its approach roads in UT of Ladakh and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh," MoRTH said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement said the government is giving priority to build infrastructure in border areas of union territory (UT) of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. "In order to take a holistic view for improving the road connectivity and its availability throughout the year, a team of senior officers of NHIDCL led by its MD K K Pathak travelled by road from Leh to North and South Portals of Shinku La Tunnel via Padum for two days, travelling for almost 12 hours a day," the statement said. During the course of inspection of the works, Pathak stressed upon expediting the project work in Portal areas so as to finish it latest by October 15, 2020 before onset of winter season as the area experiences very heavy snowfall, it added.

