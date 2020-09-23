Left Menu
Development News Edition

New lockdown measures and no-deal Brexit risks depress Sterling

Sterling extended its losses against the dollar and euro on Wednesday, and is having its worst month in four years as new coronavirus lockdown measures, the looming risk of a no-deal Brexit and talk of negative rates weigh on the currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered restaurants and bars to close early and told British people to work from home where possible, in new measures which he said could last for six months.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:59 IST
New lockdown measures and no-deal Brexit risks depress Sterling

Sterling extended its losses against the dollar and euro on Wednesday, and is having its worst month in four years as new coronavirus lockdown measures, the looming risk of a no-deal Brexit and talk of negative rates weigh on the currency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered restaurants and bars to close early and told British people to work from home where possible, in new measures which he said could last for six months. The pound fell on the news, dipping below its 200-day moving average overnight, with losses compounded by a bounceback in the dollar, which has seen cable fall for three days straight.

"This is another negative impacting already grim GBP prospects, which however remain primarily driven by developments in EU-UK negotiations - where we have so far seen very little progress," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients. The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is also weighing on the pound, although Britain has said it believes a trade deal is still possible.

Arriving in London for informal Brexit talks, the European Union's chief negotiator said he was determined to get a deal. Johnson is close to getting parliamentary approval for his Internal Market Bill, which angers the European Union by breaking the Withdrawal Agreement struck in January.

At 1050 GMT, sterling was at $1.2725, down 0.1% since New York's close, having hit a 2-month low of $1.2676 earlier in the session. It has lost 4.8% so far in September, making this the pound's worst month since 2016. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1%, at 92.015 pence per euro, in its fifth consecutive day of losses.

British PMI data indicated the recovery from the first coronavirus lockdown lost momentum in September. "The UK upswing will moderate sharply in the months to come – rising Brexit risks will reinforce the slowdown," wrote Berenberg economists Holger Schmieding and Kallum Pickering.

UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note to clients that a no-deal Brexit cannot be ruled out and would push the pound down to $1.25. Analysts also say the possibility of negative rates is a downside risk for sterling.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the Bank's latest policy statement did not imply it would necessarily use negative interest rates, and that observers should not read too much into it.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ekurhuleni obtains court order to halt operations at Steel Sheeting Company

The City of Ekurhuleni has obtained a court order to halt operations at the Steel Sheeting Company in Wadeville following complaints of an unbearable stench caused by illegal recycling and manufacturing operations.According to the Citys Div...

Ircon International wins contracts worth over Rs 400 cr from Railways

IRCON International on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from the Ministry of RailwaysThe contracts pertain to works of nine roads over bridges. Ircon International Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Br...

GSMA postpones Mobile World Congress to late June 2021

The organisers of the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industrys biggest annual gathering, said on Wednesday they were postponing next years event to late June to make it possible to convene safely despite the coronavirus pandemic.MWC 20...

10 states, UTs reporting 74 per cent of new COVID-19 cases, 83 per cent of deaths

At least 10 states including Union Territories UTs are reporting 74 per cent of newer confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. A t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020