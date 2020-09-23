Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't panic buy, Tesco boss tells British shoppers after new COVID curbs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a spike in the pandemic, with new restrictions likely to last six months. That prompted speculation over whether there could be stockpiling, or panic buying, of groceries similar to that seen in March when supermarket shelves were stripped bare, leading to the rationing of certain items.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:16 IST
Don't panic buy, Tesco boss tells British shoppers after new COVID curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

There is no need for Britons to panic buy groceries after the government imposed new restrictions to stem a second wave of COVID-19, the boss of Tesco, the UK's biggest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a spike in the pandemic, with new restrictions likely to last six months.

That prompted speculation over whether there could be stockpiling, or panic buying, of groceries similar to that seen in March when supermarket shelves were stripped bare, leading to the rationing of certain items. However, Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis said there was no need for this as food supplies were plentiful.

"The message would be one of reassurance. I think the UK saw how well the food industry managed last time, so there's very good supplies of food," he told Sky News. "We just don't want to see a return to unnecessary panic buying because that creates a tension in the supply chain that's not necessary. And therefore we would just encourage customers to continue to buy as normal."

Lewis said he did anticipate there would be some small increases in stockbuilding by households. On Tuesday, Giles Hurley, the CEO of Aldi UK, Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group, emailed customers to reassure them following Johnson's address.

"Our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately. There is no need to buy more than you usually would," he said. Analysts are sceptical that another round of panic buying will materialise and also believe supermarkets are much better prepared for any possible spike in demand.

"We believe that the public has more confidence in its food system," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black. Analysts do, however, expect a boon to supermarkets' trading from the new restrictions on Britain's hospitality industry.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Tenet' continues UK, Ireland box-office sway as 'After We Collided' gains

Christopher Nolans Tenet has remained in pole position at the UK and Ireland box-office, collecting UKP 796,309 USD 1,011,097 from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore. According to Variety, the Warn...

Zimbabwe cricket team given go-ahead to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwes cricket team has been given permission by its government to go ahead with a limited-overs tour of Pakistan next month. The team needed approval from the governments Sports and Recreation Commission because of the coronavirus pande...

Coca-Cola India Initiates Provision of Safe Drinking Water in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Benefitting 20,000 Lives

Telangana, Hyderabad, India Business Wire India With a focus on providing safe and clean drinking water for communities, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Jaldhara Foundation and WaterHealth India initiated sev...

Andhra Pradesh intelligence department conducts police dog test

The Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh police held the annual inspection of police dogs in Krishna district. The performances of seven police dogs were assessed by intelligence dog squad Inspector Srinivas Rao at Machilipatnam police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020