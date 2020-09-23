Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report. Shares of the world's largest athletic shoe maker surged 12.4% in premarket trading as its digital sales, especially in North America, helped offset a fall in sales at traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:01 IST
US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data
Representative image

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report.

Shares of the world's largest athletic shoe maker surged 12.4% in premarket trading as its digital sales, especially in North America, helped offset a fall in sales at traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The Dow constituent was set to drive the blue-chip index higher for a second straight day, clawing back more of the sharp declines from Monday that were driven by fears of another round of lockdowns to contain a global surge in COVID-19 cases.

Doubts about more U.S. fiscal stimulus and growing political uncertainty in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential elections have also kept investors from making big stock market bets. "It's just this constant push-and-pull in the face of uncertainty where we're waiting on information about the election, earnings and stimulus," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

The three main U.S. stock indexes slumped earlier this month as investors sold off heavyweight technology-related shares that had dominated a rally since March. Wall Street favorites including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc slipped again in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc, another Wall Street darling this year, tumbled 5.4% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk failed to impress with his promise to cut electric vehicle costs at the much awaited "Battery Day" event on Tuesday. At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 193 points, or 0.71%, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis, on the other hand, were down 14.5 points, or 0.13%.

"When the Dow outperforms the Nasdaq, it's telling you that the market believes the reopening (and) vaccines are on track, and that's going to help the type of large industrial stocks," Hayes said. After data in Europe showed euro zone business growth ground to a halt this month, all eyes will be on flash readings of a survey on U.S. business activity due later in the day.

Oracle Corp headed lower after a report by a state-backed Chinese newspaper said Beijing was unlikely to approve a proposed deal by the software maker and Walmart for ByteDance's TikTok. Travel-related stocks including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises rose between 1.2% and 2% after being hammered earlier this week.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The ...

IPS reshuffle in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle at the IPS level and assigned new roles to nine officers, a notification issued by the Home department said. Three officers Arun Kumar Ray, Y K Jethwa and Ritu Arora, who returned from...

J-K admin to encourage actual development initiatives instead of 'mere announcements': Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is committed to implementing the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments related to local bodies and will encourage actual development initiatives instead of mer...

Atal tunnel to usher in unprecedented growth in Lahaul-Spiti: CM Thakur

Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh will witness unprecedented development after the opening of the Rohtangs Atal tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Addressing people at Lahaul-Spiti Tand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020