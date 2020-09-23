Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio's postpaid plans timed well to leverage possible churn of VIL subscribers: Analysts

Vodafone Idea has the "most to lose from a churn in this base", while Bharti Airtel's network coverage and digital engagement being stronger than Vodafone, makes its premium subscribers less vulnerable to the churn, JP Morgan said in its latest report. After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:07 IST
Jio's postpaid plans timed well to leverage possible churn of VIL subscribers: Analysts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio's aggressive postpaid offensive with plans that pack-in extensive content portfolio is timed well, and could wrest away market share from Vodafone Idea, analysts said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea has the "most to lose from a churn in this base", while Bharti Airtel's network coverage and digital engagement being stronger than Vodafone, makes its premium subscribers less vulnerable to the churn, JP Morgan said in its latest report.

After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. The move assumes significance as it marks a major tariff offensive by Jio in the postpaid category, where typically Average Revenue Per User (ARPUs) tend to be almost three times higher than the prepaid segment.

"Given the implied cost (per GB) of data adjusted for OTT, bundling is now 50-33 per cent cheaper than Jio's own prepaid plans in similar data limits, Jio's target perhaps also is upgrading its own 280 million smartphone subscribers to postpaid and higher ARPU plans," JP Morgan said. This may nudge the overall market to higher ARPU and be a positive for the industry, it said.

Matching Jio's OTT bundling can impact 1-6 per cent of fiscal 2021 earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for peers, it added. "We expect Bharti and Vodafone Idea to match Jio's OTT bundling to prevent churn of their postpaid subs (subscribers) rather than a headline price drop," the note said.

Jefferies, in its report, said Jio's postpaid offerings are "well timed to take share from Voda-Idea", but "unlikely to rock Bharti's boat". "This is Jio's second attempt at postpaid and is well timed to target potential churn among 23 million postpaid subscribers of Vodafone Idea," Jefferies said, adding it sees limited risks to Bharti Airtel as it has managed the churn well.

In its view, Vodafone Idea's postpaid subscribers are susceptible to churn "as its service quality gap widens and Jio's refreshed postpaid offering is well timed to leverage this opportunity." With Bharti maintaining up to 25 per cent premium pricing in prepaid category, Jefferies believes lower postpaid pricing by Jio is unlikely to drive churn materially for the operator. A report by Emkay observed that Jio, in the past, had tried to capture the postpaid market with aggressive pricing, but consumer stickiness and lack of content offerings prevented notable gains.

However, this time, extremely aggressive content offerings (Netflix, Amazon prime, Disney+Hotsar VIP) could be the key attraction for consumers. "VIL's weak financial position and a higher proportion of postpaid subscriber base make it more vulnerable to losses. We are hopeful Bharti will follow Jio on content offerings, which should limit subscriber losses and the impact on revenues," it said.

BNP Paribas said Jio has announced "aggressive" new tariff plans for postpaid customers. Jio's new tariff plans will be offered at a higher starting price of Rs 399 per month (against the previous plan starting from Rs 199), but then the big difference is that the company is now bundling premium content "at a very affordable price", it said.

Competition may need to add Netflix to its offering, BNP Paribas said. "...an attractive content bundling offer could make postpaid attractive for a larger consumer base and this could potentially expand the postpaid market size," it said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The ...

IPS reshuffle in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle at the IPS level and assigned new roles to nine officers, a notification issued by the Home department said. Three officers Arun Kumar Ray, Y K Jethwa and Ritu Arora, who returned from...

J-K admin to encourage actual development initiatives instead of 'mere announcements': Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is committed to implementing the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments related to local bodies and will encourage actual development initiatives instead of mer...

Atal tunnel to usher in unprecedented growth in Lahaul-Spiti: CM Thakur

Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh will witness unprecedented development after the opening of the Rohtangs Atal tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Addressing people at Lahaul-Spiti Tand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020