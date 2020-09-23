Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka to offer livestreams from wildlife parks

Tourism in Sri Lanka — which was named the world's top travel destination for 2019 by Lonely Planet — has suffered severely due to the coronavirus, with authorities indefinitely postponing the reopening of the country to foreign tourists. The government had planned to reopen to tourists on Aug. 1, but shelved the plan when a new cluster of COVID-19 patients emerged in July.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:25 IST
Sri Lanka to offer livestreams from wildlife parks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sri Lankan authorities announced on Wednesday that they will offer livestreams from the island nation's wildlife parks, in a move to help revive a tourism industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. The government's Tourism Promotion Bureau said livestreaming will initially cover four national parks to showcase the South Asian country's exotic wildlife, including leopards, bears, elephants, crocodiles and birds.

The project will offer eight wildlife streaming video sessions of one hour each which will be shown on social media platforms and shared further through broadcast media, the bureau said in a statement. Tourism in Sri Lanka — which was named the world's top travel destination for 2019 by Lonely Planet — has suffered severely due to the coronavirus, with authorities indefinitely postponing the reopening of the country to foreign tourists.

The government had planned to reopen to tourists on Aug. 1, but shelved the plan when a new cluster of COVID-19 patients emerged in July. Tourism is vital for Sri Lanka, accounting for about 5% of its GDP and employing 250,000 people directly and up to 2 million indirectly. Several thousand hotel workers have been laid off since the pandemic started.

Sri Lankan health officials say they have prevented community spread of the virus, and that the patients now being reported belong to two known clusters. The country has reported 3,315 cases, including 13 deaths. Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew in March. The government gradually lifted the curfew in April and has taken steps to reopen the country in phases over the last three months, but schools and airports are still closed.

In an effort to contain the virus, Sri Lanka suspended all passenger flights and ship arrivals in mid-March, crippling the tourism industry. According to the Tourism Development Authority, no foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in April through August. There was a 60% decline in total tourist arrivals from January to August compared to the same period in 2019.

To meet the income loss, most hotels are offering discounted prices for local tourists.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium eases mask rules, cuts quarantine despite rising cases

Belgium is ending a requirement to wear masks outdoors and reducing the time people have to self-isolate, in a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions announced on Wednesday despite sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.Prime Mini...

Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TVs Bindas Bol show and has issued a notice to the channel. The top court said that the steps taken by the governm...

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The ...

IPS reshuffle in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle at the IPS level and assigned new roles to nine officers, a notification issued by the Home department said. Three officers Arun Kumar Ray, Y K Jethwa and Ritu Arora, who returned from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020