Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch

Analysts and investors divided over whether Musk can deliver on his visions of novel, proprietary Tesla batteries that could make electric cars competitive with mass market, petroleum-fueled cars. Some analysts praised Tesla's impressive technology, capacity and cost targets.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:12 IST
Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc shares slumped in early Wall Street trading as investors and analysts tried to make sense of Chief Executive Elon Musk's highly technical "Battery Day" presentation that set lofty targets but was hazy on near-term execution. Tesla shares slumped 7.5% in early Wednesday trading, wiping out more than $30 billion in market value from Tuesday's close. Analysts and investors divided over whether Musk can deliver on his visions of novel, proprietary Tesla batteries that could make electric cars competitive with mass market, petroleum-fueled cars.

Some analysts praised Tesla's impressive technology, capacity and cost targets. But others said Musk's promises lacked substance and questioned the three-year timeline he outlined for delivering the promised breakthroughs. Musk acknowledged that some of Tesla's ambitious technology is proving "insanely difficult" to manufacture at high volume. Investors had expected two big announcements from Musk: the development of a "million mile" battery good for 10 years or more, and a specific cost-reduction target - expressed in dollars per kilowatt-hour - that would finally drop the price of an electric vehicle below that of a gasoline car.

They got neither from the event, with Musk promising a $25,000 car three years down the line that would "basically be on par" with a gasoline car. Musk has promised such a car for years. Analysts from Swiss banking group UBS said that promise came with risks.

"By the time (the car) arrives, there will be significant competition in the segment, from VW group, amongst others," the bank's analysts wrote in a note to clients. Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the ID.4 sport utility and said it would be priced to sell in the United States for thousands less than a Tesla Model Y SUV.

Tesla has yet to deliver a previously promised $35,000 Model 3 sedan. The lowest-range version of that car currently retails for nearly $38,000 in the United States, with narrow profit margins generally making inexpensive cars unattractive to automakers. Analysts also criticized that it would take at least another year to see some of Tesla's battery innovations in production. Musk said the company was starting to ramp up the production of larger, more energy-dense cells at a California pilot facility, but acknowledged the process was not yet fully working.

At $305, the average target price among the 33 brokerages who follow the company is another $100 lower and several brokerages emphasized that expectations for what the company could deliver were already out of whack with reality as the global economy heads into a potentially long-lasting recession. Morgan Stanley said Musk had shown substantial progress, but also laid bare the scale of the task in front of the company.

"Elon can't do it alone ... Tesla needs help to get there," its analysts wrote, saying governments, suppliers, investors and engineering talent would have to support the company's mission. Jed Dorsheimer, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said Tesla's challenges to scale batteries and manufacturing capacity at affordable rates showed Tesla was a modern day auto, rather than a tech company with high valuations.

Tesla's Battery Day did yield some positive reviews, however. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said the three-year plan for achieving 56% reduction in battery costs could materially boost Tesla's volume and margin outlook. The brokerage moved from the sidelines to assign a "buy" rating on the stock, and raised its price target to $500 from $400.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury investigation into the deadly March police shooting of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her home, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisc...

Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups SHGs in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said these loans of Rs 1,000 crore would...

UK's Sunak to set out future of jobs furlough scheme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys furlough scheme on Thursday, little more than a month before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire. Sunak has ruled out a wholesale extension ...

Polish coal miners expand underground protest against closures

The number of miners protesting underground at mines owned by Polands biggest coal producer PGG against government plans to restructure the industry doubled to over 400 on Wednesday, trade unions said.The protest is rotary, the unions said,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020