Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends term of Uday Kotak as IL&FS chairman by one year

The statutes will "not apply to Kotak Mahindra Bank in so far as it relates to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Uday Kotak being on Board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited as its Non-executive Director for a period up to the 2nd October, 2021", a gazette notification from the Government said. Kotak was appointed by the Government as the head of the lender's board in 2018 to help the troubled company come out of difficulties, after the state took over the board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:57 IST
Govt extends term of Uday Kotak as IL&FS chairman by one year

The government on Wednesday extended the term of Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman of debt-ridden IL&FS group by one year. The government through a gazatte notification extended term of Kotak, who is managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, till October 2, 2021.

The notification was issued by the Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday and signed by Joint Secretary Amit Agrawal. "And whereas, the central government, on the recommendations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has considered it necessary to grant the said exemption to Kotak Mahindra Bank for a further period of one year with effect from the 3rd day of October 2020," it said.

Under the Banking Regulation Act, a bank cannot be managed by any person who is a director of any other company. She can be given a temporary exception for three months or nine months with the concurrence of the RBI. The statutes will "not apply to Kotak Mahindra Bank in so far as it relates to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Uday Kotak being on Board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited as its Non-executive Director for a period up to the 2nd October, 2021", a gazette notification from the Government said.

Kotak was appointed by the Government as the head of the lender's board in 2018 to help the troubled company come out of difficulties, after the state took over the board. "This extension is a step towards fulfilling the National and Public duty, entrusted on the new IL&FS Board, to resolve one of India’s largest financial sector challenges - comprising of over 300 companies in the Group," IL&FS Group spokesperson said.

The Uday Kotak-led board has discovered that there was a complex web of over 250 companies which were a part of the overall IL&FS group, which has an outstanding of over ₹94,000 crore to lenders. Over 90 per cent of the flagship company's assets are classified as dud. The board is trying to keep the company as a going concern by focusing on asset sales and has appointed a resolution professional to steer the way.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reformed multilateral-ism guides India's approach to UN: Jaishankar

Reformed Multilateralism guides Indias approach to the United Nations, said Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Participated in the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during ...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The session started on September 14 with numerous changes...

Over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India affected by forest fire in 2019: Govt

Forest fires have been increasing across the globe and over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India has been affected by it in 2019 as reported by states, the environment ministry informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written response to a query, M...

Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to extend enhanced support to farmers. Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020