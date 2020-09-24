Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twenty hospitality businesses shortlisted for Covid-19 recovery prizes

Hospo Lifeline is a ‘positive takeaway from Covid’ created by FirstEATS – an online takeaway directory and community project by restaurant discovery website First Table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-09-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 07:50 IST
Twenty hospitality businesses shortlisted for Covid-19 recovery prizes
FirstEATS founder Mat Weir says the competition highlights the challenges faced in recovery by many Kiwi eateries and reinforces why the community project was created – to help the hospitality industry. Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty hospitality businesses across New Zealand have been shortlisted for over $26,000 worth of Covid-19 recovery prizes, thanks to a 'support local' hospitality competition.

Hospo Lifeline is a 'positive takeaway from Covid' created by FirstEATS – an online takeaway directory and community project by restaurant discovery website First Table.

The shortlist includes restaurants, cafes, food stores and 'hole in the wall' eateries offering takeaway from Just Fish and Chips (JFC) in Paihia to Sachie's Kitchen in Auckland to The Flying Burrito Brothers in Wellington to East St in Nelson and Taco Medic in Queenstown.

FirstEATS founder Mat Weir says the competition highlights the challenges faced in recovery by many Kiwi eateries and reinforces why the community project was created – to help the hospitality industry.

"Our entrants had to explain their circumstances, as well as state what they're doing to bounce back and why they're deserving of the prize," he says.

"With entries received from all across the country, it has put a spotlight on the common struggles currently faced by those in the industry and why they need our kindness.

"The most common challenges for business owners include operating with yo-yo-ing level restrictions and not knowing what the future holds – which leads to their ability to cover expenses and retain staff. It's no small feat, and that's why we're looking forward to being able to support one business through the next stage."

A panel of judges will be reviewing the shortlisted entries over the coming days, with the winner being announced on September 30.

"Our industry judges will be ranking the applicants based on their individual needs, and how the support package will positively impact and assist their response to the effects of Covid-19," says Mat.

"We commend each and every business that took the time to enter Hospo Lifeline and those that made it this far. Every business is deserving in its own right, so it's going to be tough selecting our winner."

The prize includes support for online marketing, branding, strategy, financial and subscriptions from FirstEATS, in partnership with Deloitte, Hype & Dexter, Xero, Restaurant Association of New Zealand, Not Another™, The Hospitality Company, Loaded, Chomp, First Table and YEAH! LOCAL.

Please see the full list of shortlisted businesses below:

Just Fish and Chips (JFC) in Paihia

Miss Moonshine's in Auckland

Sachie's Kitchen in Auckland

Hammer & Tongs Food Stop in Auckland

Scarecrow in Auckland

Joe's Eatery in Auckland

Steamheads in Auckland

Venosa in Auckland

The Garden Shed in Auckland

Talisman Hotel, Garden Bar & Bistro in Katikati, Tauranga

The Flying Burrito Brothers in Wellington

Sweet Release in Wellington

East St in Nelson

Rollickin' Gelato in Christchurch

Spagalimis Pizzeria in Christchurch

Alice May Restaurant in Franz Josef

Habebes Cafe in Queenstown

Taco Medic in Queenstown

Erik's Fish and Chips in Queenstown

Love Chicken in Queenstown

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explor...

Ahead of virtual summit, PM Modi says looking forward to review bilateral relationship with Sri Lankan counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to jointly review the bilateral partnership comprehensively with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit between the two leaders on...

Primary sector exports and jobs demonstrating strength amid pandemic

Primary sector exports and jobs are up again, demonstrating the sectors underlying strength amid the COVID-19 global pandemic and US-China trade war, and supporting New Zealands economic recovery.Stats NZ today reported New Zealands merchan...

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean, then burned body, Seoul says

A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned on a North Korean patrol boat before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Koreas military said on Thursday. South Kor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020