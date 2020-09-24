Left Menu
India's most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League (RPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:32 IST
Junglee Rummy launches the Rummy Premier League 9 with Rs 10 crore prize pool
Junglee Rummy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League (RPL). After the ground-breaking success of the RPL 8, Junglee Rummy was keen to make the ninth edition even bigger and better. The eight-week-long online rummy tournament offers players a chance to win a brand-new Hyundai Verna car, iPhone 11 smartphones, and cash rewards from Rs 10 crore prize pool.

Gala celebration for Rummy enthusiasts Junglee Rummy redefined gaming with its revolutionary online tournaments. The current RPL tournament will be the biggest online tournament of the year, with a total prize pool of Rs 10 crores.

The RPL 9 will have a grand finale of Rs 2 crores and an assured cash prize of Rs 75 lakhs for the top player of this tournament series. Junglee Rummy has introduced a unique reward system to give gifts to its loyal players in this season. Players will get exciting gifts like iPhone 11 mobiles every week and a brand-new Hyundai Verna car at the end of the tournament.

The tournament is going to be an ideal platform for skilled rummy players to upgrade their gaming levels by competing with the best online rummy players from across the country. A game for all

The Rummy Premier League 9 is an ideal playground for rummy lovers. The attractive tournament structure and grand prizes have attracted lakhs of players to the RPL since its inception. The ninth edition of the tournament will definitely witness even greater engagement as there are lots of gifts and rewards and multiple ways to win them.

The RPL 9 is the perfect opportunity for rummy enthusiasts to win cash prizes and other attractive rewards at every step. Every game, every day, and every week will be accounted for the player's overall success in the tournament. The ninth edition of the RPL will culminate on November 10th, 2020, and every rummy player has many wonderful opportunities to bag big prizes daily until then. Just create your account with Junglee Rummy and join the biggest season of the Rummy Premier League to win unbelievably huge prizes.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

