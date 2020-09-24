Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki launches car subscription plan in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched its vehicle subscription programme for people in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru in a move to offer easy and flexible car ownership for customers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:26 IST
The company aims to offer the service in 40 to 60 cities over the next two to three years.. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched its vehicle subscription programme for people in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru in a move to offer easy and flexible car ownership for customers.This initiative allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of Orix Corporation in Japan to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities.

Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa. They can select duration ranging from one to four years and pay a monthly subscription charge starting Rs 14,463 including taxes. The subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero depreciation insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend or buy the car at market price.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales, said the company aims to offer the service in 40 to 60 cities in the next two to three years. Last month, it had launched a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune in collaboration with Myles Automotive Technologies. (ANI)

