Nexus Startup Hub and Digit tie-up to promote Indian startups

Nexus Startup Hub (a collaboration between the US Embassy, New Delhi, and ACIR), and Digit (India's most popular technology media brand), announced today that they have tied-up to provide free promotional support to Indian startups that are a part of the Nexus incubator program, as a way of promoting Indian entrepreneurs, and building a future of truly Indian success stories.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:25 IST
#IndiaProject - Together we can help promote truly Indian innovations and entrepreneurs. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nexus Startup Hub (a collaboration between the US Embassy, New Delhi, and ACIR), and Digit (India's most popular technology media brand), announced today that they have tied-up to provide free promotional support to Indian startups that are a part of the Nexus incubator program, as a way of promoting Indian entrepreneurs, and building a future of truly Indian success stories. The collaboration was announced in the cover story of Digit magazine's September Issue and was also announced on their website at digit.in/indiaproject.

The tie-up will result in all of the startups mentored by the Nexus Startup Hub receiving free promotions on Digit's platforms worth 1.5 million rupees, via Digit's #IndiaProject initiative. "We are very excited about launching this partnership between Nexus, India's premier business incubator and Digit, India's most popular technology media brand. Working together on the #IndiaProject program, we will be able to promote promising Indian technology startups on a platform designed to connect with the top movers and shakers in the tech community," said Erik Azulay, Director, ACIR.

"As a truly Indian success story itself, Digit is thrilled that we have found a way to give back to Indian startups and Indian entrepreneurs. We are extremely excited to be partnering with the brilliant Nexus initiative by ACIR, as they also are working hard to support Indian innovation, for completely free. We want to contribute to this with the #IndiaProject initiative, which will level the playing field for Indian innovators in the country," said Vikas Gupta, Publisher and Editorial Director of Digit and Founder of 9.9 Group. The first batch of promotion for the startups will commence at the end of September and will carry the #IndiaProject logo on Digit's site and social media, as a way for readers to easily identify #IndiaProject promotional content, so that they can then share within their own social circles as individual contributors to #IndiaProject.

The #IndiaProject idea is copyleft, as it needs collaboration, and Digit encourages everyone to join them to promote Indian innovation, in order to help build more truly Indian success stories. Digit refuses copyright of the hashtag, the #IndiaProject logo it has created, or even the very idea itself, and actively encourages every Indian media house, influencer, or individual to use any part or all of the idea as their own, with no attribution necessary.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

