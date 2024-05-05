Dead bodies in Mexico likely are missing U.S., Australian surfers

The three dead bodies found in Mexico's Baja California state are highly like to be the American and two Australian tourists who went missing last week, a senior official from the region said on Saturday.

"All three bodies meet the characteristics to assume with a high degree of probability that they are the American Carter Rhoad as well as the Robinson brothers from Australia," said Baja California's state Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade.

