Dead bodies in Mexico likely are missing U.S., Australian surfers
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 00:49 IST
The three dead bodies found in Mexico's Baja California state are highly like to be the American and two Australian tourists who went missing last week, a senior official from the region said on Saturday.
"All three bodies meet the characteristics to assume with a high degree of probability that they are the American Carter Rhoad as well as the Robinson brothers from Australia," said Baja California's state Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade.
