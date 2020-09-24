Left Menu
With ease from lockdown, users are trusting Happyfares for flight ticket bookings

The factors that contribute to the success of Happyfares are not only unbelievable offers and deals on air tickets but also the quick and easy way of getting tickets booked online. When passengers are worried about flight ticket prices, Happyfares announced their new offer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:19 IST
MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's definitely a relief for air travellers as lockdown has eased now. People planning to take flights need not fret about abnormally high fares. Happyfares is one of the prominent market players in the Indian Online travel sector. Being the most sought-after air ticket booking platform, they help to save money on any flight bookings. While there was some speculation about service providers charging exorbitant fares, Happyfares have noticed a tentative resumption in flight bookings. Happyfares has become a frontrunner among the top online flight ticket booking platforms in a short span. Thousands of travellers are making use of Happyfares to book low-priced airline tickets daily and get the lowest possible airfares. The factors that contribute to the success of Happyfares are not only unbelievable offers and deals on air tickets but also the quick and easy way of getting tickets booked online.

When passengers are worried about flight ticket prices, Happyfares announced their new offer. New users, get up to ₹1000 disocunt on Air Tickets by applying the promo code FLYHAPPY. Passengers can make their flight-ticket booking experience even more fruitful by applying this flight offer that has been made available by Happyfares. There are a lot of OTA's who charge with some hidden fees in order to make a profit. But, easily avoid paying the hidden fees by booking plane tickets online. Happyfares don't charge any convenience fees at all. This way, users can ensure that they aren't overspending. Happyfares does not enforce users to preselect any add-ons like Travel Insurance, seats, meals or pay certain donation. This makes the entire booking process smooth and hassle free.

Stop spending hours on the Internet, scouting the best flight ticket booking offer. Just visit Happyfares for guaranteed best prices for flight ticket booking. About Happyfares Happyfares empowers and enables travellers to seamlessly book flight tickets, a hassle-free alternative to the other confusing sites. The aim of happyfares team is to carve a name for itself on which one can rely on for booking flight tickets flawlessly within 30 seconds. At the same time, a user saving money on every booking is their goal. Their back-end and R&D team works smartly and tirelessly. The booking module they offer ensures that their visitors get exactly what they are always committing. The secure payment channel and user-friendly interface helps user to enjoy a seamless flight ticket booking experience.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279774/Happyfares_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

