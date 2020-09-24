Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway holds rates at zero, hike still two years away

Norges Bank thus joined its global peers in striking a dovish stance, saying a resurgence in COVID-19 infection rates might put the brakes on any economic upswing. "We are in a historically massive downturn and face rising risk of another surge in (virus) contagion in Norway and other countries," Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:16 IST
Norway holds rates at zero, hike still two years away
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's central bank kept its policy interest rate on hold at a record-low zero percent on Thursday, as expected, and said any increase was still likely to be two years away, in line with its June statement.

Economists polled by Reuters unanimously predicted rates would remain on hold on Thursday, but some had expected the central bank to alter its forward rate curve to flag that an earlier increase could be considered. Norges Bank thus joined its global peers in striking a dovish stance, saying a resurgence in COVID-19 infection rates might put the brakes on any economic upswing.

"We are in a historically massive downturn and face rising risk of another surge in (virus) contagion in Norway and other countries," Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters. "So it is much too soon to call off the need for a very expansive monetary policy." The central bank's assessment was disappointing, said Danske Bank's chief economist, Frank Jullum, who had expected a significant upwards revision to the forward rate path.

"However, we still expect the first interest rate hike in December 2021, because we think that both the global and domestic economies are going to rebound faster than the central bank anticipates," Jullum said. Norges Bank has slashed rates three times since March, cutting the cost of borrowing from 1.5% to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norway's currency, the crown, weakened to a four-and-half- month low of 11.16 against the euro at 0819 GMT from 11.08 just before the 0800 GMT announcement. It recovered slightly to trade at 11.13 by 1018 GMT. The recent flaring up of infections had led to an increase in economic uncertainty and also hit currency markets, Olsen said.

"Small and medium-sized currencies, such as Norwegian crowns and the currencies of Australia and New Zealand, tend to weaken in the wake of this rising uncertainty," he told a news conference. The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas output, is now expected to contract by 3.6% this year, slightly more than a June forecast of a 3.5% fall. In 2021, Norges Banks expects 3.7% growth, identical to its previous forecast. (Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Gwladys Fouche, Larry King)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India provides 1.54 billion rupees to Nepal as post-earthquake assistance: Indian Embassy

India has provided 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees INR nearly 96 crores to Nepal as part of its commitment towards assistance and rehabilitation after the 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in the country, the Indian Emba...

61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department. Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 1...

After farmers, govt targeting workers: Rahul on labour bills

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the three labour reform bills passed by Parliament with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that workers were the target after farmers. Parliament on Wednesday approved three key la...

UK's Sunak announces new job support scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020