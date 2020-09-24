Left Menu
Hitachi Air Conditioners strives to offer seamless Customer Service

24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and businesses, that empower the customers to have complete control of their indoors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST
NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and businesses, that empower the customers to have complete control of their indoors. With the outbreak of the global pandemic at the beginning of summer, not only customers but also the service providers have been facing the heat. In order to stay proactive and continue to make lives better adhering the social distancing guidelines issued by the government, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., has always remained available in resolving the issues of its customers with service team operational at full strength. To get quick response to queries or to register for Hitachi Service, customers can reach out on the Customer Care helpline (0)756788-4848 (M) or 079-7141-4848 (L) or mail on customercare@jci-hitachi.com from the comfort of their homes. They can seek technical support for any type and model of Hitachi air conditioners, get information about Hitachi service center locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Hitachi air conditioners that they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm.

About the company Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions. For more details please visit www.hitachiaircon.in. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280745/Hitachi_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

