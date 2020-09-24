Left Menu
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:40 IST
Publicis Sapient Announces Kameshwari Rao as Global Chief People Officer
Publicis Sapient, the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, today announced the appointment of Kameshwari Rao as Global Chief People Officer. This announcement solidifies the executive team, which has led Publicis Sapient through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and all its economic changes with transparency and a clear commitment and vision for its people and its clients. Kameshwari Rao is entering her new role rich with experience, having served in multiple People Success leadership roles prior to this position. As part of the company's global talent leadership team, she has been responsible for providing strategic leadership for its people agenda and building Publicis Sapient as an employer of choice.

Nigel Vaz, CEO at Publicis Sapient, said, "The growth, wellbeing, and success of our people has always been core to Publicis Sapient. Kameshwari has an exceptional track record as a leader within Publicis Sapient, driving forward People Success and the impact that we make for clients. A real measure of success, for an individual as well as an organization, is to see its best people grow and rise to the top leadership roles. Kameshwari's talent, expertise, and experience make her the ideal Global Chief People Officer and I look forward to the continued success she will bring to our people and business." Since 2001, Kameshwari Rao has steadily led Human Resources practices in a variety of roles at Publicis Sapient. Her most recent role at the company was Group Vice President, People Success, and after just two years in the position, she was elevated to Global Chief People Officer. Over the years, she has played a key role in making the organization a trusted digital business transformation partner for clients. She is passionate about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Kameshwari Rao, Chief People Officer, said, "I am thrilled to take on this new role and excited about the opportunity to continue building upon the backbone of Publicis Sapient; its people. Since joining nearly two decades ago, I've seen from multiple perspectives how we have consistently thrived through challenges. Most recently, COVID-19 has given me the opportunity to partner with leaders to enable our people to look into the future with optimism and hope. This includes crafting a new way of working, addressing inclusion and equity in our business, and helping build courage and resilience to create an environment that allows all of our people to thrive for years to come." About Publicis Sapient Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting, and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting, and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

