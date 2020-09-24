Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

Sri Lanka has suspended a $1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday. Earlier, local media reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had written a letter asking the transport ministry to cancel the light rail project because of high costs. Rajapaksa's office confirmed the despatch of a letter, but declined to give further details.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:09 IST
Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sri Lanka has suspended a $1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday. The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed through a $1.4 billion soft loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

"It is on temporary hold because of foreign exchange difficulties we are facing now. Some other projects have also been temporarily halted," Monti Ranatunga, secretary to the Secretary to the ministry of transport, told Reuters. Earlier, local media reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had written a letter asking the transport ministry to cancel the light rail project because of high costs.

Rajapaksa's office confirmed the despatch of a letter, but declined to give further details. Sri Lanka, which lies along key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, has become a hotspot for influence between India and Japan on the one side and China on the other.

China has built ports, highways and power stations on the island as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, prompting a pushback from India which has long seen the island as part of its sphere of influence. In recent years Japan has also sought to step up investment in infrastructure there in partnership with India.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills to revolutionise life of farmers: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the farm sector reform bills passed in Parliament will eliminate middlemen and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere inside or outside mandis. Describing the ...

TradeIndia looking to raise USD 10-15 mn

TradeIndia, an online price and products discovery platform solely focused on small businesses, is looking to raise USD 10-15 million over the next two quarters, a senior company official saidThe company was started as an offline B2B platfo...

AYUSH Ministry joins hands to organise a novel e-marathon

The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon, as a part of the Ministrys three-month campaign called Ayush for Immunity, focussing on desi...

Set up All India Institute of Siddha in TN, CM urges PM Modi

Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. It is learnt that the government of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020