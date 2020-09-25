Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia loosens lending laws to revive coronavirus-hit economy

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose nearly 5%. The changes will ease the regulatory burden and reduce the cost and time faced by consumers and small businesses seeking to access credit, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 06:45 IST
Australia loosens lending laws to revive coronavirus-hit economy

Australia said on Friday it would simplify bank lending rules to free up credit in a bid to stimulate the economy, which slid into its first recession in nearly 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Australia's "Big Four" banks rallied after the announcement in early trade, with the heavyweight financial sector surging more than 3%. The benchmark index was up more than 1%. National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking rose nearly 6%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up more than 2%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose nearly 5%.

The changes will ease the regulatory burden and reduce the cost and time faced by consumers and small businesses seeking to access credit, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "The flow of credit will be absolutely critical to our economic recovery," Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"But our current regulatory framework, with respect to lending, is not fit for the purpose. It has become overly prescriptive, and responsible lending has become restrictive lending." Though credit is cheap now with interest rates at record lows, consumers have found it more difficult to obtain the loans they seek, with many giving up due to tough lending laws.

"We need our banks to be extending credit, we need the regulation to be streamlined, and we need customers to be able to access credit," the treasurer said. Coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Australia's economy. To cushion the blow, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government has relaxed several rules for businesses and rolled out stimulus packages worth about A$314 billion ($221 billion).

The decision to overhaul credit rules comes a day after Australia unveiled its biggest shakeup in bankruptcy laws in nearly three decades, allowing small businesses to trade while insolvent and take more control over debt restructuring. ($1 = 1.4192 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Northland’s indigenous tree canopy to benefit from 1BT funding

Northlands indigenous tree canopy is set to grow for the benefit of mana whenua and the wider community thanks to nearly 2 million in One Billion Trees funding, Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.Te Komanga Marae Trust has receiv...

Australian think tank finds 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The...

West Coast distillery to benefit from PGF investment

A West Coast distillery will benefit from a Provincial Growth Fund investment that will enable it to expand its operations and create jobs in the town of Reefton, Rural Communities Minister Damien OConnor and Regional Economic Development M...

Trump admin proposes fixed time limit for students', researchers', journalists' visas

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed a fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the United States, noting that it is concerned about the liberal existing visa programme being abused and a potent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020