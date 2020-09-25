Left Menu
Forest Essentials partners with Reliance Industries Limited to recycle plastic waste packaging

Cognizant of the need for effective solutions to reduce plastic waste in the context of growing environmental challenges, Forest Essentials has been strengthening its policies towards eco-friendly packaging and organized recycling by partnering with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:50 IST
Forest Essentials partners with Reliance Industries Limited to recycle plastic waste packaging. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cognizant of the need for effective solutions to reduce plastic waste in the context of growing environmental challenges, Forest Essentials has been strengthening its policies towards eco-friendly packaging and organized recycling by partnering with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). As one of the global leaders in the pet manufacturing space, RIL will undertake recycling of waste plastic packaging for Forest Essentials products and convert the plastic into high-quality eco-friendly materials.

Through this association, Forest Essentials will set up a collection facility in each of their stores across the country, starting with a few cities and slowly expanding to a pan India presence. Customers will be encouraged to drop empty jars and bottles of the Brand at select stores via an empties collection and reward programme.

Reliance will then effectively re-purpose the recyclable plastic processing it into secondary applications such as new fibres, bottles, containers, carpets, clothing, industrial strapping, rope, upholstery fabrics, boat sails, automotive parts, fibrefill for winter jackets, sleeping bags, construction materials, and other such items. Forest Essentials has deeply focused on giving back to nature. This core philosophy has been inherent in the DNA of the brand since its inception seen in its sustainable practices on ethical sourcing, manufacturing, and local community empowerment.

Making progress on eco-packaging and labelling, the brand has completely eliminated shrink wrap earlier used to protect bottles in transit, thus reducing plastic usage of Forest Essentials by 70 per cent while air wrap bubbles have been replaced by air-filled pouches. Furthermore, the packaging of select products has now transitioned into recyclable, reusable pet bottles and glass jars. The brand is consciously working towards higher and higher sustainable standards year on year.

"Sustainability and circularity concepts are embedded in everything we do at Reliance Industries Ltd's PetChem business. Reliance has been a pioneer in setting up a plastic bottle recycling unit in 2002. We currently recycle more than two billion pet bottles per annum across India to produce R|Elan™ GreenGold - one of the greenest fabrics in the world, and we plan to increase recycling capacity to five billion bottles. We also encourage entrepreneurs to promote organized recycling and our partnership with Forest Essentials is a step in that direction. With our decade's long expertise and state-of-the-art, fully integrated plastic recycling facilities in Nagothane, Barabanki, and Hoshiarpur, we work closely with vendors spread across India to collect waste PET materials," said Vipul Shah, COO, Reliance Industries Ltd. Petrochemicals Business on the partnership. "Forest Essentials has always partnered with credible and leading organizations that understand our vision, maintain the integrity of the brand ethos, and help us stand out from the crowd. RIL is not only a pioneer of pet recycling in India, but also its contribution to creating awareness about plastic recycling in the country is commendable. RIL has been on the forefront to drive plastic recycling and waste management and we are proud to be associated with them driving the new chapter in our sustainability charter," said Samrath Bedi, MD of Forest Essentials.

"Over the years we have taken small steps in progressing ethical, eco-friendly, and sustainable practices across all aspects of our value chain - right from our suppliers, to our manufacturing, packing, and distribution. This partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd. takes us further towards achieving our goal of a closed-loop supply chain by implementing a robust, scalable pet waste recycling system," said Anupam Kapoor, Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Forest Essentials. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

