Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok tells Australia government it will make source code available for inspection

TikTok has told an Australian government committee that it will allow government officials to review its algorithm and test its source code, as it seeks to overcome distrust surrounding the video-streaming app operator's China ownership. TikTok's owner ByteDance has reached a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. plans to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:18 IST
TikTok tells Australia government it will make source code available for inspection
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

TikTok has told an Australian government committee that it will allow government officials to review its algorithm and test its source code, as it seeks to overcome distrust surrounding the video-streaming app operator's China ownership.

TikTok's owner ByteDance has reached a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. plans to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds. It said the deal will see the creation of a standalone U.S. firm, TikTok Global, that does not involve any transfer of technology, though Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok source code. TikTok's Australian executives appeared in Canberra on Friday before the Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media, where they said the computer instructions that guide the content presented to TikTok users would be made more widely available for inspection.

"(It will be) available in a public setting for regulators, governments, commercial entities to come in and to test our code", Global Chief Security Officer Roland Cloutier said via video link. In its written submission to the committee, TikTok said qualified government personnel could review its algorithm and test its source code at a transparency and accountability centre in Los Angeles in the United States and another to be built in Washington, or through virtual tours of the centres.

During questioning, Cloutier also said TikTok's source code was not the same as the source code used for ByteDance's Chinese version Douyin. Under its deal, ByteDance has said it will establish a U.S. subsidiary of which it will own 80%.

Oracle and WalMart, however, said majority ownership of TikTok Global would be in American hands, complying with an Aug. 14 executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that ByteDance relinquish ownership of TikTok within 90 days. TikTok's Australia General Manager Lee Hunter said the "deal is ongoing" and he did not have knowledge of the discussions.

TikTok was registered as a business in Australia last year, and two of three directors of the Australian company are senior executives of ByteDance.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aging Norwegian king admitted to Oslo hospital

Norways 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo on Friday, the Norwegian palace said, without giving any further information about his condition. The palace said his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and t...

Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests make a return

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is back. She joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests. The main hope is, as always, to try to have an ...

Thai students don local fabric to help villages beat COVID slump

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From student uniforms to graduation gowns, Thailand is encouraging universities to use local fabric to make clothing and boost incomes in villages hit hard by the coronav...

1 hurt, car crashed in fights at Los Angeles protest

One person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said. The driver of a blue pickup truck got into an argument with demonstrators and struck the protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020