Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Risk currencies recover some losses; dollar stabilises below 2-month highs

"The re-pricing of global recovery expectations may remain a key narrative in markets for longer as more evidence of rising contagion waves (in particular in Europe) is set to fuel concerns about new lockdown measures and their economic impact," ING said. EU health officials warned on Thursday of "twindemic", as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe risks combining with flu infections.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:48 IST
FOREX-Risk currencies recover some losses; dollar stabilises below 2-month highs

The dollar stabilised below its recent two-month highs on Friday and riskier currencies erased some of their weekly losses, while equity markets got a lift from hopes that U.S. fiscal stimulus talks would resume. The dollar is on track for it best week since early April, driven by risk aversion that made traders quit their dollar shorts as the outlook for the global economic recovery darkened with a second wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

It pulled back slightly on Friday, with riskier currencies, which have fallen sharply this week, gaining in early London trading. Stocks rose after a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with sentiment boosted by a key lawmaker saying Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week.

The New Zealand dollar rose to 0.6584, up 0.6% since New York's close but still down 2.6% on the week. The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to as much as $0.7086 at 0724 GMT, but was still having its worst week against the dollar since March.

"Pro-cyclical currencies started finding some respite as US equities showed signs of life yesterday and the dollar faced a correction after a week-long rally," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients. "While it is tempting to call for the end of the USD run as the risk environment appears to be stabilizing, caution is warranted," they said.

At 0738 GMT, the dollar index against a basket of currencies was down less than 0.1% on the day at 94.246 but up 1.3% on the week - its biggest weekly jump in nearly six months. "The re-pricing of global recovery expectations may remain a key narrative in markets for longer as more evidence of rising contagion waves (in particular in Europe) is set to fuel concerns about new lockdown measures and their economic impact," ING said.

EU health officials warned on Thursday of "twindemic", as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe risks combining with flu infections. Britain announced new lockdown measures on Tuesday, while France reported that the number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus jumped over 1,000 for the first time since early June.

The euro rose 0.1% on Friday to $1.1676, but is down 1.4% on the week. Although investors remain cautious over the upcoming U.S. elections, a return to the dollar surge of March is not expected.

"The ongoing political battle over the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice has increased investors' sensitivity to US politics and decreased their willingness to expose themselves to dollar moves ahead of the November elections," UBS strategists Gaétan Peroux and Tilmann Kolb said in a note. "While we expect further USD strength in the short term as the speculative positioning washout continues, we continue to hold a long-term bearish view on the dollar at current overvalued levels," they added.

The yen rose slightly against the dollar to 105.385 , while the Swiss franc gained around 0.1% against the euro.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aging Norwegian king admitted to Oslo hospital

Norways 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo on Friday, the Norwegian palace said, without giving any further information about his condition. The palace said his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and t...

Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests make a return

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is back. She joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests. The main hope is, as always, to try to have an ...

Thai students don local fabric to help villages beat COVID slump

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From student uniforms to graduation gowns, Thailand is encouraging universities to use local fabric to make clothing and boost incomes in villages hit hard by the coronav...

1 hurt, car crashed in fights at Los Angeles protest

One person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said. The driver of a blue pickup truck got into an argument with demonstrators and struck the protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020