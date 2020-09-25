Left Menu
J.R. Weinger | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:44 IST
How to Pay for a Post-Graduate Program
Representative Images Image Credit: Pxfuel

When you apply to colleges as an undergrad, most schools ask that you complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as part of the application process. Those schools use your information to determine what aid you qualify for and to see how much you'll still owe. You need to go through a similar process when you apply to graduate schools. Depending on what you want to do with your degree, you may decide to enroll in a post-graduate program later. Also called certificate programs, they typically do not include financial aid. As an incoming student, you'll want to check out the ways that you can pay for this path.

Employer Assistance

Before you decide to sign up for a program, ask if your employer offers an assistance program. Many companies pay for at least one of the classes that their employees take. You may need to pay for the class yourself and then submit a receipt to have your employer reimburse you. Other companies will send payments directly to the school. Simply asking if this type of program exists may encourage your employer to start one and make you the first recipient.

Use Loans

While the federal government offers unsubsidized loans for students, it places a cap on the total amount that you can borrow in school. This includes any money that you borrowed as an undergrad. Most students do not qualify for federal loans once they complete their degrees either. You can use private student loans to pay for a post-graduate certificate program. Looking for student loans without a cosigner helps you find programs that let you borrow money without finding someone to cosign on the loans with you. Improving your credit score before you apply can help you get a lower interest rate.

Look for Scholarships

Regardless of the major that you have or what you want to study in college, you'll find scholarships designed for post-graduate students. Many of these programs come from organizations in associated fields such as education departments that offer scholarships for students studying Applied Behavior Analysis and educational development. One benefit of using scholarships is that you don't need to worry about coming up with the money to pay it back later. Scholarships can provide funds that go directly to your bank account or arrive at your home in the form of a check and funds that the school receives and applies to your account.

Get a Job

If you enroll in a post-graduate program because you want to improve your job prospects, don't be afraid to ask the school for help. Many graduate and post-graduate students work as assistants for colleges. You might accept a research assistant position that requires you to help a professor with a research project or as a teaching assistant and teach classes every semester. Most schools need residents and dorm advisors too. These positions give you a free dorm room and meal plan each semester along with a tuition waiver and a stipend that covers your living expenses. With jobs, scholarships, employer assistance, and loans, you can pay for any program.

