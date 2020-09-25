Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures retreat on doubts over more fiscal stimulus

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has spiked this week and analysts have warned it could climb higher toward the end of the quarter next week as well as the Nov. 3 presidential election. Costco Wholesale Corp fell 2.5% as the warehouse chain recorded high coronavirus-related costs for the second straight quarter, overshadowing its better-than-expected results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:26 IST
US STOCKS-Futures retreat on doubts over more fiscal stimulus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors remained skeptical of more fiscal stimulus needed to shore up a domestic economy hammered by the pandemic-driven recession.

After weeks of stalemate in talks over a fifth coronavirus relief bill, a key lawmaker said on Thursday Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on next week. United Airlines Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and Alaska Air Group Inc were little changed in premarket trading even as airline unions hoped further aid would be announced before the current program ends on Oct. 1.

Failure to reach a deal by then would result in another round of mass furloughs. A clutch of downbeat macroeconomic data has weighed on Wall Street in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 on course for its fourth straight week of declines.

The benchmark index has hovered just above correction territory with investors oscillating between beaten-down technology-related shares and value-linked sectors such as industrials. Tech mega-caps including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Netflix Inc headed lower after leading gains on Wall Street in the previous session.

At 6:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 139 points, or 0.52%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.50%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 50.75 points, or 0.47%. The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has spiked this week and analysts have warned it could climb higher toward the end of the quarter next week as well as the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Costco Wholesale Corp fell 2.5% as the warehouse chain recorded high coronavirus-related costs for the second straight quarter, overshadowing its better-than-expected results. Boeing Co inched higher after Europe's chief aviation safety regulator said the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

The man portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda has admitted in court that he backed a rebel group, but denied that he supported any violence or killings. Paul Rusesabagina, in a pink prison uniform for his bail hearing on Friday, tol...

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020